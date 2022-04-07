Selena Gomez’s Key Mental Wellness Formula: 4 Years Without the Internet

MENTAL HEALTH – “I haven’t been on the Internet for four and a half years,” revealed singer Selena Gomez, interviewed on the American show Good Morning America on Monday April 4. She was invited to present the release of her platform dedicated to mental health, Wondermind, alongside the two other founders: her mother Mandy Teefey and Daniella Pierson.

“It completely changed my life. I’m happier, I’m more present, I’m more connected with people. I understand how powerful the internet is, and in many ways it has made great things happen in the world. But as far as I’m concerned, the news that’s really important, I get it from the people around me,” the former Disney Channel lead actress explained.

Despite her 310 million subscribers on Instagram, Selena Gomez indeed claims not to pay attention to “everything else”: “I don’t have to worry about other people’s business” she put forward.

“Happier than I’ve ever been”

In the rest of the interview, the singer points out that the diagnosis made on her bipolarity also helped her a lot in terms of mental health. “I started having a relationship with myself, and I think that’s the best part. I’ve probably been happier than I’ve ever been. My mother knows it,” she says. But she qualifies: “it’s work and you do it every day”.

To do this, Selena Gomez sees a therapist and collects the books. “I have tons of workbooks, like a nerd, but I love DBT, dialectical behavior therapy,” she confides. This therapy supports people with personality disorders by learning to control their emotions. She thus disperses “rare reminders”, post-its embellished with positive messages, in her house.

For the singer, music is also a powerful outlet. “When I have moments in a studio and create something out of joy, sadness or grief, it’s such a safe place for me,” she says.

Mental well-being at the heart of its commitments

It was in 2020 that Selena Gomez shared her diagnosis of bipolarity. The singer has always defended the need for public awareness about mental health. In 2019, for example, she revealed that she had deleted all the applications from her phone, added to the phone of a third person. “I feel like for young people, myself included, spending all this time reading these comments […], it bothered me. I felt depressed, bad about myself” she had pointed out in this video.

In the interview with Good Morning America, the singer also declared that “understanding” her mental well-being is, for her, the most important thing in the world, after her family. “I understand this feeling of having no one and it’s pure, it’s just sadness, and I know how it feels. […] I still have days when I feel like that. It’s just unfortunately part of it all, ”she insisted on recalling.