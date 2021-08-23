Selena Gomez’s kidney transplant in the sights of The Good Fight series

When a joke about Selena Gomez’s kidney transplant it ended up in a TV series script Saved By The Bell, fans of the singer and actress had raised the case on social media, arousing the indignant reaction of the person concerned. Less than a year later, history repeats itself: once again, a hit TV series cited Selena Gomez’s kidney transplant and again the pop star has stepped in to publicly criticize the superficial attitude of the producers and writers of the series.

This time she was joking about Selena Gomez’s kidney transplant The Good Fight, the Paramount series + spin-off of The Good Wife: in a scene from the fifth season currently underway in the United States, the operation suffered by the singer due to the Lupus has been defined “A topic that cannot be joked about“ – perhaps precisely in reference to the controversy arising from the episode of Saved By The Bell in which two boys joked about who the donor was – adding that “now you need permission to tell a joke“.

Also on this occasion, the mention of Selena Gomez’s kidney transplant has offended the singer not a little, who felt compelled to criticize the writing choices of the writers for the lack of sensitivity shown towards such a delicate health problem: “I’m not sure how writing organ transplant jokes for TV shows has become a habit, but unfortunately it does, apparently. I hope that in the next writers’ room, when one of these bad jokes is introduced, it gets criticized immediately and doesn’t go on the air.”Gomez wrote on Twitter.

The joke about Selena Gomez’s kidney transplant, however, was an opportunity for the pop star to relaunch the campaign for adherence to organ donation in the United States, so that something good can come out of a bad episode: “My fans are always watching my back. I love you. If you can please register as an organ donor. “