Selena Gomez’s look costs less than €80 at Zara!

Between Eva Longoria who wore a dress for less than 40 euros for her first Cannes festival in 2005 and Kate Middleton who no longer separates from her And Other Stories jeans for less than 70 euros, Selena Gomez joins the list of stars who shop at discount brands.

Invited to the wedding of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari on June 9 in Los Angeles, Selena Gomez was spotted in a all blue look composed of a blazer jacket and wide trousers set, on a corset effect sleeveless top. And according to information from the Spanish version of the magazine She, this look is available at Zara, the flagship brand of the Inditex group. The top is at 29.95 euros, the pants at 39.95 euros, the jacket at 79.95 euros and the three pieces are still available on the site as indicated The Fashion Talk on Twitter. What to reproduce without further delay this summer look, without breaking the bank.

The blue ensemble worn by Selena Gomez at Britney Spears’ wedding is none other than a Zara!

It is still available on the site pic.twitter.com/OzwyGJZ31m — The Fashion Talk (@FashionTalkFR) June 12, 2022

During the wedding, Britney Spears had obviously put the budget for her dress, although her fortunes were impacted by her being put under conservatorship. She wore a magnificent wedding dress signed Versace, whose designer Donatella Versace was present among the guests. And it was not the only star who came to celebrate the union of the interpreter of “Toxic”, Paris Hilton was also at the party, as well as Madonna, who also shared a kiss with Britney, and the actress Drew Barrymore.

Antoine FM

