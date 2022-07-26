Selena Gomez’s love life revealed on TikTok by her grandmother

Gaston Cuny . Last updated: Jul 26, 2022

Selena Gomez sparked speculation about her love life when her own grandmother interrupted him in a TikTok video to tell him about a secret love.

The ‘Lose You To Love Me’ singer shared what was supposed to remain a normal video while doing makeup with her own beauty brand ‘Rare Beauty’, but that was before her grandmother popped in to pose a question to Selena about her love affairs.

A few days ago, it was Selena Gomez’s 30th birthday with a huge party that lasted several days, including her friend Taylor Swift.

In this clip which broke through with over 11 million views in just two days, her grandma can be heard off-camera asking, “So how did it end with this guy?”

The singer’s reaction is pretty epic as you can see she was really taken aback, replying, “Uhhh, I’ll tell you later” before getting back to business and laughing just squinting to continue her makeup .

Basically, she had described the video with “Thank you grandma” but then she changed it by mentioning her brand of beauty products.

Now, millions of Selena Gomez fans are mouth watering to find out who this mysterious “guy” her grandmother is talking about in this video might be.

In the comments of this TikTok video, there are thousands of users who are so eager to know. After winning the hearts of international stars like Justin Bieber or The Weeknd, we wonder who could be the next elected.

The American singer has not had a public relationship since her separation from Justin Bieber in 2018, she will probably not fail to appear in public with her potential new conquest when the moment has been chosen!