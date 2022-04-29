Selena Gomez’s make-up trick for applying mascara without clumping

The singer has found a way to make up her lower lashes without making a mess, using simple tweezers. Manual.

Selena Gomez’s TikTok account is full of beauty tips. Indeed, the founder of the cosmetics brand Rare Beauty regularly shares with her subscribers her advice for obtaining a perfect complexion, a healthy glow or even a well-defined mouth. Recently, in a video tutorial that has accumulated more than 5 million views on the platform, the singer revealed her make-up routine to achieve a “simple and quick look” every day.

After applying her foundation and then her blush, contouring her face and drawing her eyebrows (all with beauty products from her own brand), Selena Gomez then moves on to her eyes. And offers an unconventional make-up technique, which caught the eye of her fans.

In video, Selena Gomez’s make-up tutorial to apply mascara without clumping

A picky trick

When it comes to mascara, Selena Gomez arms herself with tweezers. Using it, she picks up a bit of material from her mascara brush, which she then applies to her lower lashes, squeezing each hair one by one.

Result after meticulous work: the actress sports a make-up of the feathery eyes inspired by the make-up mod of the 1960s, Twiggy style, which enlarges his gaze. As a bonus, this method avoids making packages since the excess product is controlled.

The makeup trends of 2022

However, Selena Gomez’s video does not specify that you need another essential tool to perform this technique: a lot of patience.