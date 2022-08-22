Selena Gomez’s makeup trick for doll eyelashes

There are hundreds of cosmetics of all kinds to emphasize and enhance the look. And if you’re a fan of eyeshadows and pencils of all kinds, you know that the beauty of the eyelashes is essential to reveal all the beauty of your eyes. And when it’s Selena Gomez herself who shares a tip makeupof course, we are tempted to try…

How to have doll eyelashes thanks to mascara?

Singer with planetary success, charismatic and true personality business woman, Selena Gomez’s popularity knows no bounds. And, although the young woman’s beauty is not the only asset, it still fascinates… to the point that the star has come to share her beauty secrets through her own cosmetics brand. , Rare Beauty. But, if the brand offers all the essentials of the beauty bag, it is another secret of makeup of the young woman who has just celebrated her 30th birthday who interests us: her simple and effective technique for making up her eyelashes, revealed in a TikTok video that has gone viral!

Selena Gomez’s makeup tip

To enhance her eyelashes, the young woman simply needs a mascara – that of her own brand, Rare Beauty – and… tweezers! Using the tweezers, just take a little mascara, directly on the brush. Then, we ‘glue’ the eyelashes in bundles, using the tweezers. The cosmetic will make it possible both to intensify and set eyelashes for a very 60’s makeup, reminiscent of the iconic Twiggy!

Like Selena Gomez, you can just do this trick only on the lower lashes or you can also use this trick to make up the upper lashes… and accentuate the sixties look of your makeup!

And since a video is sometimes worth more than words, the trick in question can be found from 00:22 in the video below, posted by Selena Gomez on her TikTok account:

@selenagomez @rarebeauty? Crazy – Patsy Cline

To us the eyelashes of dolls!