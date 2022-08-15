Selena Gomez’s mental health startup is valued at $100M

The startup Wondermind co-founded by pop star selena gomezis raising funds after obtaining a $100 million valuationas it seeks to capitalize on the rise in the mindfulness trend, known as mindfulness.

Iconic tennis player Serena Williams’ venture fund, Serena Ventures, led the seed round of US$5 million, which was joined by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sequoia Capital. Brent Saunders, former CEO of the pharmaceutical company Allergan, also participated.

Wondermind focuses on “mental fitness”, promoting routines to maintain mental health similar to how you would go to a gym to keep your body in shape. Gomez, Mandy Teefey, producer of Hollywood (and Gomez’s mother) and Daniella Pierson, founder of the pop culture newsletter Newsette, started the company after Pierson met the mother-daughter duo two years ago.

“They were so raw and real and vulnerable about her mental health that I was completely shocked.”Pierson said. “Among all of us, we decided that we had to do something.”

In the past two years, investors have poured money into mental health startups, with a total financing in the sector in 2021 that reached US$5.5 billionaccording to data from the analysis firm CB Insights, more than double of the previous year’s total. While having a celebrity endorsement helps attract attention, it’s no guarantee of success. Mindfulness it is an abstract concept by nature and competition is growing.

Early offerings at Wondermind include social media channels and a newsletter, offering “a roadmap to overcome stigma, change your mindset and feel supported”, according to their website. Teefey is working on building the production division of the operation, which will create and release mental health content. Gómez focuses on creative direction and marketing. Physical products are also being developed that involve behavioral therapiesPierson said, without sharing details.

Williams, one of the best in handling the racket, announced his retirement from professional tennis earlier this week to focus on his family and his venture capital firm. She has been investing for nine years and owns a portfolio that includes Foody, a recipe app, children’s social network Zigazoo, and cryptocurrency company Nestcoin.

“Obviously we are going to do more to become a fund that eventually raises US$1 billion”Williams said in an interview. “One thing I’m good at is building a career.”

Williams has spoken about mental health issues, including postpartum anxiety and emotions. He will also participate in Wondermind content and promote the brand as his next projects are made public.

