Selena Gomez’s mental health startup Wondermind just celebrated a $100 million milestone with the help of Serena Williams

Selena Gomez’s mental health startup just celebrated a major milestone. A helping hand from another A-list celebrity has Wondermind’s valuation surpassing $100 million.

Why did Selena Gomez start Wondermind?

13 reasons why executive producer Mandy Teefey (L) and her daughter/executive producer Selena Gomez in 2017 | David Livingston/Getty Images

Gomez has always had a history of defending mental health. He has shared his own struggles with anxiety and depression over the years. In 2020, the actress revealed that she had received a diagnosis of bipolar disorder. In 2022, the star launched Wondermind alongside her mother Mandy Teefey and her friend and businesswoman Daniella Pierson.

Wondermind focuses on “mental fitness” and provides users with content from mental health experts, as well as tools and resources, all for free.

According to the Wondermind website, “It takes more than an inspirational quote to really change the way you think. Even if you see a therapist (which is awesome), you still need to work on yourself between sessions. (You wouldn’t expect fitness results from seeing a trainer just once in a while, would you?) That’s what Wondermind is here for: to give you easy, doable ways to put your mental fitness first every day.”

In an interview with Good morning america, the former Disney Channel star shared, “We want to be that place where people feel comfortable talking about things under the hood. I really want people to be understood, seen and heard. It is good not to be good”.

Serena Williams Helped in Wondermind’s $100 Million Valuation

The platform has only grown since its launch. Bloomberg recently announced that Wondermind has raised enough funds to have a valuation of $100 million. Gomez and his co-founders got help from another famous face when they raised money.

Tennis star Serena Williams has started a venture fund looking to invest in up-and-coming businesses. Serena Ventures contributed to the initial seed funding for Wondermind, bringing it to the $5 million mark. Early investors included Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sequoia Capital as well.

Retired from tennis to focus on her family and her venture capital firm, Williams is also an advocate for mental health. The tennis star even has plans to be involved in creating Wondermind content as well as promoting the platform.

What is Selena Gomez’s net worth?

Having his new mental health company achieve such a high valuation will further boost Gomez’s already impressive net worth. Celebrity Net Worth estimates the multi-talented star’s worth at $95 million.

This high net worth is due to his acting projects, including the Emmy-nominated Only murders in the buildinghis music career, social media earnings and endorsement deals.

In 2017, Gomez signed a two-year, $30 million contract with Puma, making her the face of the athletic brand. The year before, the star signed a $10 million endorsement deal with high-end handbag brand Coach.

Gomez is also one of the most followed people on Instagram. While she has cut back on her social media use these days, the star is estimated to make up to $800,000 per sponsored post.

While Gomez didn’t start Wondermind to make money, the company’s high valuation has made it clear that the star is already making a name for herself in the business world.

