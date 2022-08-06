Selena Gomez’s most empowering body positivity quotes over the years: “I’m perfect the way I am”

She is so rare! Since he became famous, Selena Gomez candidly discussed her journey with self-love and body positivity.

In 2015, the Texas native opened up about taking hateful posts from trolls and turning them into something special with her. The comeback album.

“I was getting a lot of hate for my body and ‘you’re gaining weight’ [commentary] and so I was in Mexico and I felt all of that and I’d be lying to you if I said it didn’t hurt me, but I kind of channeled that into my music,” the singer said. Additional TV at the time.

Gomez noted that the Revival tracks “Survivors,” “Kill Em With Kindness” and “Rise” were her attempts to address the negativity she faced online. “It’s all about trying to be heard,” she noted, calling the album “the best thing I’ve ever done in my entire career” at the time.

The Disney Channel alum later admitted body-shamers pushed her to take a step back from social media. “Actually, it’s just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends on what’s going on in my life,” she detailed on the “Giving Back Generation” podcast in 2019.

Gomez pointed out that her weight change stemmed from various health issues, including lupus, kidney problems and high blood pressure. “It touched me a lot,” she said of the hate she received from strangers. “I think for me it really messed me up a bit.”

After the two The good fight and peacock saved by the bell reboot poked fun at the artist’s health issues, her fans fired back in her defense — and so did she.

“I don’t know how writing organ transplant jokes for TV shows has become a thing, but unfortunately it apparently is,” Gomez wrote via Twitter in August 2021. not on air.

She added: “My fans always have my back. I LOVE YOU.”

Over the years, the Only murders in the building the actress has learned to drown out all the noise on social media.

“Being in the public eye from an early age certainly comes with a lot of pressure. It’s hard to feel comfortable when it feels like everyone is watching, judging and commenting on your appearance,” she said. Glamor United Kingdom in February 2022. “Self-confidence is still something I work on daily, but when I stopped trying to conform to society’s unrealistic beauty standards, my perspective completely changed.”

Keep scrolling to see more of Gomez’s most inspirational body positivity quotes: