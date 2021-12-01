Selena Gomez’s mother against body shaming: “I risked dying and you talk about my weight?”

After sharing the cover of Entrepreneur, where it appears next to her daughter Selena Gomez with which he co-founded the mental health company Wondermind, Mandy Teefey began receiving Instagram messages dedicated to her physical appearance. And, in particular, its weight.

The film producer and entrepreneur, 45 (she had Selena when she was just 16), posted on her social account a reply message to a person offering her a paid online weight loss course, explaining – not that there was any need – why the 20 kilos acquired, which have become the object of criticism and gossip on the net.

“I never wanted to discuss it, but I knew that with the cover of Entrepreneur comments on my weight would not be lacking, ”Teefey wrote in the caption, adding to the post two photographs from the hospital bed, one upon admission, one taken before returning home. “I’ve been out of the hospital about 3 and a half weeks ago, after being hospitalized for bilateral pneumonia. They told me I would have a few days to live. I have had incredible doctors by my side and have been supported by the love of my family and friends. I fought. The doctors fought and I was one of the few to survive. I gained 20 kilos, due to the inflammatory state caused by the infection. It is a miracle that I am here», Concluded the mother of Selena Gomez.

Other stories of Vanity Fair that may interest you

SELENA GOMEZ TAKEN A BREAK FROM SOCIAL MEDIA AND THIS CHANGED HER LIFE

ARE CHRIS EVANS AND SELENA GOMEZ REALLY TOGETHER?