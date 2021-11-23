Selena Gomez’s mother responds to the haters

Mandy Teefey, mother of the star, after receiving criticism related to her weight from the haters has decided to respond

After appearing on the cover Entrepreneur along with her daughter Selena, with whom she co-founded the mental health company Wondermind, the woman, film producer and entrepreneur, has received much criticism due to her weight.

But Mandy Teefey did not remain silent and gave social media a generic reply message explaining, even if she was not required, the reasons for her weight gain.

An inflammatory state

Selena’s mother published a post accompanied by two photos taken in the hospital in which she declared that she had gained over 20 kilos due to the inflammatory state given by an infection.

The life

The woman wrote: “I risked dying and you talk about my weight? They gave me a few days to live, I fought against pneumonia and it is a miracle that I am here ”. These are the bitter words of the woman in defense of the importance of life.