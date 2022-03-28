Selena Gomez’s movie that is all the rage on Netflix and lasts two hours

The Dead Don’t Die (The dead do not die) is a film that was released in 2019 and has within its cast Selena Gomez. In recent days, it has gained great notoriety after positioning itself within the top 10 of the most watched films on Netflix. For those who want to see it, there is one important fact to keep in mind: it lasts only two hours.

The film of Selena Gomez takes us to the sleepy town of Centerville, which is patrolled by lazy police chief Cliff Robertson (Bill Murray) and his loyal partner Ronnie Peterson (Adam Driver). But after the polar wave causes the planet to shift from its axis, strange things happen. Most concerning is that the dead suddenly begin to rise from their graves and feast on the living.

The truth is that The Dead Don’t Die seems like a satire on zombie movies. An excuse for iconic director Jim Jarmusch to bring together some of his favorite repertoire performers for a fun, understated riff on the zombie movie. Everyone from Tom Waits to RZA to Iggy Pop appeared in a few cameos for reference and made explicit this quirky humor. The movie has no qualms about being weird or self-referential: the characters acknowledge that they’re inside a Jim Jarmusch movie, and this quality is equally endearing and off-putting, depending on the effectiveness of the next joke.

But that’s not all, as the film also embodies a strong critique of the modern world. Indeed, he seems to carry a peculiar take on the worst elements of our age, especially as the reanimated legions of the dead begin to crave the vices they loved when they were alive, including cell phones, the Internet, and coffee.