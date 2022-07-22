Selena Gomez’s Nanny Exposes Recent Breakup in TikTok Video

ads

Selena Gomez’s secret relationship – and recent breakup – were exposed Thursday while filming a makeup tutorial for TikTok.

In the video, the Rare Beauty founder was applying lip liner when her nanny asked her off-camera, “So how did you end up with that guy?”

Gomez, who turned 30 on Friday, froze and winced at the question before hesitantly replying, “Uh…I’ll tell you in a second.”

Clearly wanting to keep the details off the internet, the singer laughed nervously before ending the video.

“I have no words,” Gomez wrote about the video.

He originally captioned the post, “Thank you Nana 🤪,” but later changed it to “I mean…”

Selena Gomez hinted that she recently ended a relationship in a new TikTok video.

Fans flooded the comments section to ask about the mystery man.

One TikTok user wrote: “WE ALL WANT TO KNOW.”

SELENA YOU CAN’T [sic] Leave us hanging like this,” commented a second person.

“We are going to need a part 2 where you tell us too,” added a third.

One more fan joked, “nana with the TEA.”

The singer did not reveal any information about who the mystery man was. selenagomez/TikTok

But Gomez left her fans wondering, as she didn’t respond to any comments about who the boy was or how it ended.

Their representatives did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

While the “Only Murders in the Building” star has historically kept her relationships under the radar, she opened up about her love life in May while hosting “Saturday Night Live.”

Gomez joked about being single on “Saturday Night Live” in May. GC Images

“One of the reasons I’m really excited to host ‘SNL’ is because I’m single, and I’ve heard that ‘SNL’ is a great place to find romance,” she joked during her opening monologue.

“Because I don’t really want to try dating apps, I just want to put into the universe that I’m manifesting love. But at this point, I’d take anyone.”

Gomez dated Justin Bieber on and off throughout the 2010s, with their initial four-year relationship ending in 2014. Their final breakup came in March 2018, just a few months before Bieber proposed to his now-wife, Hailey Beiber.

His best-known relationship was with his ex Justin Bieber.WireImage

Gomez also dated The Weeknd for 10 months, but they split in October 2017. In addition, she has been romantically linked to Zedd, Niall Horan, and Nick Jonas.

In November 2021, she sparked dating rumors with Chris Evans after leaving several hints on social media. However, neither party confirmed that they were ever involved.

