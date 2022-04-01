Selena Gomez’s new haircut: nape bob

New hair who dis?he said in his last publication, published less than 24 hours ago, in which he showed his new look. Lookazo, rather. Because it has gone to the nape bob cut being a total success: weathered bob, unloaded at the ends, at the height of the clavicle and with curtain bangs. It gives it a vibe with total personality and we love it. Now, is it for you?

The truth is that the nape bob, one of the fashionable cuts following the essence of the classic bob hair, is gaining more and more followers and it is that it improves everything we had known until then. It is among the favorite haircuts of 2022 and it may be the best to give the old bob a twist.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

It is an ideal cut to lengthen the neck, stylize it and beautify it and if you have wavy or curly hair, it is one of the most comfortable options when styling it.

The key to the cut

No doubt: the movement you have. It is capable of rejuvenating the face thanks to the volumes it creates in its structure.

It is also perfect for oval and elongated faces due to the compensation produced by its movement and in the event that you have a round face, avoid the middle parting to structure it to your profile.

An easy to style cut

We also like it because it is one of the easiest cuts to style and style. With an air dry even with a light blow dry and a round brush it can be shaped and finished with the final touch later with the hands and a texturizer. But smooth and polished, it’s also the ideal cut!

You can also style it with a wide-diameter curling iron to give it even more volume (especially if you have fine hair) and don’t worry about making your bangs super straight: the more movement it has, the better. No more combing it ad nauseam.

Selena’s cut is the work of hairstylist Orlando Pita. Save the photo of her, she’s coming to the hairdresser’s.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io