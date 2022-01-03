Selena Gomez’s new tattoo does not go unnoticed: do you know the meaning?

Have you seen Selena Gomez’s new tattoo? In this article we reveal its meaning: we are sure that no one will know it

The famous singer got a new tattoo, have you ever seen it? It also has a special significance. Below we show it to you and reveal what he wanted to indicate.

The meaning of Selena Gomez’s new tattoo

Selena Marie Gomez was born in Grand Prairie, Texas on July 22, 1992. She is 31 years old and a famous singer and actress. She starred as a child in the television series “Barney” and subsequently appeared in various Disney television series. Also active in the music field, she sang various soundtracks published by Disney Records and in 2008 she signed a record deal with Hollywood Records.

Her albums have all been quite successful and she has also been busy as a producer. Among his best products certainly stands out the Netflix TV series “Thirteen”. She returned to the music scene in 2020 with the release of the third album “Rare“, Whose single forerunner”Lose You to Love Me”Gave the singer her first number one on the US Billboard Hot 100.

In 2013, the US magazine Maxim placed her in second place in the ranking of the 100 most beautiful women in the world.

The famous singer is a fan of tattoos. His body is almost full of them. Selena discovered body art in 2012, the year she tattooed a small musical note on her wrist, and hasn’t stopped since. Other tattoos include the word “Rare”, an Arabic phrase meaning “Love yourself first”, the Roman numerals “LXXVI” (76) on the neck and more.

She recently unveiled her 18th tattoo, a large rose on her back, made by a New York tattoo artist. Her tattoos all have a hidden meaning. The new floral design could be a reference to the next album or a new phase in his life. Maybe it could also be a clue to a personal experience or relationship. We will probably find out only in the future, when the singer decides to come out definitively.