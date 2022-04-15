Entertainment

Selena Gomez’s pink nails are perfect for Easter

Photo of James James9 hours ago
Selena Gomez has given several style lessons in the last weeks. Not only did she present the cutest spring haircut in late March, but her new French manicure is so classic and soft pink that it’s a total Easter inspiration.

In addition, the singer combined pastel nail art with her outfit and makeup.

Selena Gomez attended Deadline’s Contenders Television, sporting a pink manicure. Her almond-shaped nails were covered in a clear pale pink polish (like Essie’s shade Ballet Slippers), while her tips were covered in white.

Celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik, who was the artist behind Jennifer Lopez’s double-ended French manicure at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, posted a photo of the Rare Beauty founder showing off her stunning nail work on Instagram.

The artist captioned the photo, “pretty in pink,” along with a series of emojis. The picture also shows off Gomez’s full beauty look, which is accentuated by her bright pink lips and her winged eyeliner.

Gomez’s makeup was the perfect complement to her outfit, a cut-out tweed minidress and jacket in a shade of pink similar to her nails and lips. The gold-rimmed black buttons also paired perfectly with the singer’s gold earrings and “Selena” necklace. Finally, the bangs at the height of the actress’s forehead was the final touch of her look.

Selena Gomez Critics Choice 2022

