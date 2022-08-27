Selena Gomez’s reality show will host ‘Hannah Montana’s’ Malibu home

Recently premiered the trailer for the fourth season of ‘Selena + Chef’the reality show of Selena Gomez on HBO Max where the actress and singer shares with renowned chef.

this new season will premiere on August 18 on the platform and before its premiere it is already giving something to talk about the place where this season was recorded. Gómez will share this opportunity with renowned chefs such as Adrienne Cheatham, Devonn Francis, Gordon Ramsay, Kristen Kish, Ludo Lefebvre, Matty Matheson, Nick Digiovanni, Paola Velez and Priya Krishna.

The setting for this new installment will be Malibu, California, but not in any mansion, but in the house where all seasons of Disney’s hit ‘Hannah Montana’ were filmedstarring Miley Cyrus.

The kitchen of the property does not look like the original from Hannah Montana but you can recognize the windows and even the distribution of its living room and dining room.

The kitchen Gómez will use has white cabinets, black countertops and windows that allow for a relaxing ocean view.

This beachfront property It has an area of ​​5,653 square feet distributed over two floors. with seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, foyer, living room, dining room, kitchen and other amenities.

The exterior of the property has a 0.60 acre lot with sand and no pool, in which events such as weddings and other celebrations are usually held.

The house stands out for its terraces and for having direct access to the beach. A lots of fans often visit this placealthough they say that they cannot get too close, they do fulfill their dream of being closer to the property they saw for years in their favorite series.

