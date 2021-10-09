Selena Gomez’s reflections on her 2020, between “Rare” and the collaboration with Blackpink

Selena Gomez she stopped to think back to the year that is ending, a difficult year for everyone and at the same time a year marked by musical successes for her.

Last January 10, before the pandemic hit and changed the face of 2020 forever, the singer had published the third disc Rare, which quickly became number one.

“Certainly there is a bittersweet feeling – said the 28-year-old in an interview on Billboard – I’d rather the world were in a better place. But It was nice to see that my music could, I hope, bring some joy to people in the middle of it all“.

Selena Gomez also recalled the mighty collaboration with Blackpink on “Ice Cream“:”Le Blackpink they are an incredible group and their album is fantastic. I thought it would be so much fun to enter a totally different world“.

“It’s very different from any kind of music I’ve ever made but that was the point. The idea of ​​doing something with a very strong female group, bringing their culture here, and of course they did the same for me over there, it seemed perfect“.

The star is happy with this year’s successes, but has no plans to sit on her laurels: “It’s nice to know that Rare has become what it has become for me. Of course I would like to say that it’s the best album I’ve released till now. But that is not to say that it does not I will challenge myself for the next“.

Among the other feats made by Selena Gomez this year, there is the launch of the beauty line that bears the same name as the album, Rare. Thanks to it he just won a nice prize!

ph: getty images