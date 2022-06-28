Entertainment

Selena Gomez’s sexy dress steals the show on the red carpet

Photo of James James36 mins ago
0 32 1 minute read


Selena Gomez shone brightly in her last red carpet appearance in a breathtakingly sexy dress.


AFP

• Read also: Selena Gomez is ashamed of posing nude for her album cover

The actress and singer was present in Los Angeles for the premiere of the second season of her hit series, Only Murders in the Building.

For the occasion, the young woman of 29 years has opted for a long dress with silver sequins designer Michael Kors.

AFP

The gorgeous outfit stole the show with a sexy little twist, a side slit that revealed the whole leg.

AFP

Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building premieres June 28 on Hulu in the US, and will soon follow on Disney+ in Canada.

In the series, Selena plays a young woman with a mysterious past who befriends two middle-aged men when a murder takes place in their luxurious apartment building. Together they investigate the crime and start a podcast and uncover several crucial pieces of information.

Have!

These videos might interest you:

Source link

Photo of James James36 mins ago
0 32 1 minute read

Related Articles

Natalie Portman’s training to become Mighty Thor

2 mins ago

PSG. Cristiano Ronaldo’s house, rented by Italian Marco Verratti, burglarized in Ibiza

3 mins ago

Harry Potter actor Tom Felton banned from answering question about JK Rowling’s absence

13 mins ago

The Fake Drake wants to face Drake in a $1 million boxing match

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button