Selena Gomez’s sexy dress steals the show on the red carpet

Selena Gomez shone brightly in her last red carpet appearance in a breathtakingly sexy dress.



AFP

The actress and singer was present in Los Angeles for the premiere of the second season of her hit series, Only Murders in the Building.

For the occasion, the young woman of 29 years has opted for a long dress with silver sequins designer Michael Kors.



AFP

The gorgeous outfit stole the show with a sexy little twist, a side slit that revealed the whole leg.



AFP

Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building premieres June 28 on Hulu in the US, and will soon follow on Disney+ in Canada.

In the series, Selena plays a young woman with a mysterious past who befriends two middle-aged men when a murder takes place in their luxurious apartment building. Together they investigate the crime and start a podcast and uncover several crucial pieces of information.

