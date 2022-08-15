Selena Gomez’s startup is valued at $100 million – Metro World News

The mental health platform co-founded by American singer-songwriter, actress and businesswoman Selena Gomez, has been valued at $100 million. In the trend mindfulness intends to position itself even more.

The first round was joined by former CEO of the pharmaceutical company Allergan, Brent Saunders, as well as Sequoia Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners. Before them, athlete and tennis icon Serena Williams, director of Serena Ventures, led the queue.

Aside from Gomez, the company is run by Daniella Pierson, creator of the pop culture newsletter Newsette, and Mandy Teefey, her mother and founder of Kicked to the Curb Productions.

After meeting Selena and Mandy two years ago, Pierson did not hesitate to join the cause. “They were so raw and real and vulnerable about his mental health that he was completely shocked,” he said. At the time, he specified that “we all decided together that we had to do something.”

What does Selena Gomez’s startup refer to?

The startup by Selena Gomez, Wondermind, focuses on promoting mental health wellness with consistent routines, such as those found in gyms; look for what positive “mental fitness” comes to life and has been available since February, Bloomberg reviewed.

It also functions as a space to get physical tools, a supportive community, and a place where honest conversations can take place.

The website notes that “a roadmap to overcome stigma, change your mindset and feel supported” is what will be captured there. Both a newsletter and social media channels are the first offers appreciated in the platform Wondermind by Selena Gomez.

Functions within the startup

Without sharing any further information, Pierson testified and was prompt. He explained that behavioral therapies will be present through physical products that are being created.

The creative direction and marketing will be in charge of the star remembered for his roles in Disney. Teefey is focused on building the production division of the operation.

The team is joined by one of the best to throw a racket: Serena Williams, who has her future secured with her cryptocurrency firm. nestcointhe Zigazoo children’s social network and the recipe market after investing for nine years and announcing his official retirement from the courts.

In interviews with the media, he emphasized: “Obviously we are going to do more, and be a fund that raises a billion dollars eventually”. During the same statements, he maintained: “One thing I’m good at is building a career.”