Selena Gomez’s trick to make up the lower lashes and make them super defined and marked

If you are like us, surely more than once you have tried to make up the lower lashes to get a much more open and intense look. The result is usually lumps and clumps, we almost look like the Mechanical orange and no thanks. That’s why this beauty trick from Selena Gomez saves our lives.

Selena Gomez went viral on TikTok her hack for prevent lower lashes from sticking with the mascara and they stay very defined. A trick that at this point is already viral and that many instagrammers they have taken to their land to show us that it works.

His brilliant idea is apply mascara on the tip of tweezers to wax. With this gadget that we all have at home to do our eyebrows, she takes pinches of eyelashes, marking them and gently dragging to remove lumps and excess product.

The result is a look at what Twiggy has changed our lives. We’ve got the trick, now we need the tools: long-wearing waterproof mascara and tweezers to apply it Selena-style.





Benefit extreme length effect mascara, 29.99 euros.

Benefit Extreme Length Mascara





Lash Sensational Sky High mascara by Maybelline New York, 8.99 euros.

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara





Beter Tweezers With Straight Tip Black Steel 1 Pz

Some of the links in this article are affiliates and can bring a benefit to Trendencias.

Photos | @selenagomez, @lenkalul, Sephora, Druni, Primor.