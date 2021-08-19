Selena, Jennifer Lopez celebrates the anniversary of the film

A nomination like Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical at the fifty-fifth edition of the prestigious Golden Globe thanks to the interpretation of Selena in the homonymous film directed by Gregory Nava.
Twenty-four years after the release of the film, Jennifer Lopez (PHOTO) paid tribute to the work that told the life of one of the most loved artists of all time by audiences around the world.
Jennifer Lopez: “I’m so proud of this movie”
Jennifer Lopez shared a memory of the film on her profile Instagram from over one hundred and forty-seven million followers speaking of the importance of the film in his life: “I can’t believe it’s been twenty-four years from the exit of Selena. I am so proud of this movie !!! So proud to be a small part of Selena’s extraordinary legacy ”.
Jennifer Lopez, shooting the film
The actress, class 1969, recalled the meticulous preparation for the role of Selena: “When I was preparing for the role, I tirelessly studied her, her every step, her every finger movement, her lips, her contagious laugh, her expressions” .
Jennifer Lynn Lopez, this is the name in the registry office, he then spoke of the advice he received from Edward James Olmos, interpreter of Selena’s father: “He came to me and said ‘You have done your homework, now let yourself go, let it all go’. So I did, you can see the rest in the film ”.
The movie published by the voice of Get Right has received numerous comments from the public, currently counting more than 430,000 likes and over 3,200,000 views on Instagram.