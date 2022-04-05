Selena Quintanilla: The photo never seen before with Chris Pérez

On March 31, the widower of Selena Quintanilla, Chris Perezremembered the singer through a brief message issued as part of her tragic anniversary.

The American guitarist refers to the woman who was his wife every chance he gets, that’s why Saturday April 2nd was no exception.

That same day, but in 1992, both musicians got married despite the disagreement of Don Abraham Quintanilla, the father of the interpreter of “Como la flor”.

Their union was maintained until the famous woman’s murder, although it is speculated that before that tragic event both were already estranged and with a fractured relationship.

Despite that, Chris Perez He did not hesitate to use his official Instagram account to refer to a few lines related to who at the time was his great love:

“April 2, 1992. Wow…what a ride it has been since then. The growth has been exponential as a musician, as an artist and businessman, as a man. Life has some crazy twists and turns Keep going! Make yours proud!” he expressed.

Chris Pérez and Selena Quintanilla would have been married for 30 years

Yes Selena Quintanilla Had she not been deprived of her life by Yolanda Saldívar, she would probably have been married to her husband for 30 years in 2022.

Although her widower did not express more affectionate words for her, he did share an image that apparently had not been seen by Internet users.

The postcard shows him and the “Queen of Tex-Mex” in what looks like their family room. Although both came out with a serious face, it stands out that they were hugging.

Photo: Instagram @chrispereznow

The couple married when the singer was just 21 years old; As for him, she was 23 and she had the disapproval of the prominent artist’s family.

Unfortunately of the love between Chris Perez and Selena Quintanilla It remains only in the memory of the photos. The one referred to in this text moved the public, since it already accumulates more than 231 thousand “likes”.