Selena Quintanilla: they reveal the last interview she offered before she died (VIDEO)

The music industry was marked on March 31, 1995, when he died at the hands of Yolanda Saldivar one of the new promises of the scenarios, Selena Quintanilla at 23 years of age.

Until now, the death of the interpreter of hits like “If once”, “Like the flower” and “Bidi bidi bom bom” It remains a true mystery, since his killer has changed the version several times.

What is a fact is that his legacy is still intact, and has traveled from generation to generation, since other stars have been responsible for making their own tributes to the “Queen of Tex-Mex”.

His family has been the one in charge of keeping his memory alive, for which they have been criticized on more than one occasion for continuing to exploit the country star’s memory.

But that has only helped her songs remain valid through the different digital platforms, as well as some unpublished images or content of her are revealed.

However, what was supposedly the last interview that the singer offered shortly before her personal assistant took her life 27 years ago went viral through social networks.

The singer continues to be remembered with her greatest hits. Photo: IG/selenaqofficial

It is worth mentioning that her beauty, charisma and talent always characterized the singer, since she knew very well how to handle the press, so they immediately fell at her feet.

Selena Quintanilla’s last interview

And it is that according to the video that is already viral through social networks, the last words of the young singer could have been a clear premonition of what would happen to her later.

According to an Instagram account that has been identified as, “inspire you”, which has more than 132 thousand followers in Instagram the last words were shared before the singer’s cameras.

It would have been the next April 16 when Selena Quintanilla He would have been 51 years old, so his followers make their own tributes through digital platforms.

The last interview the singer gave has gone viral. Photo: IG/selenaqofficial

That is why the video that has already gone around the world, looks like the singer makes a brief reflection on the importance of love and family, the most important thing for the star.

“The most important thing for me is to have my family by my side, supporting me and having that love. For me the most important thing is love, because money comes and goes, but love will last for a long time, for the rest of your life.

Although it takes a fairly short video, fans have been able to see how at 23 years old, the singer was very clear about what the priorities were in her life, so everyone still remembers her with great affection.

