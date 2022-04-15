Entertainment

Selena Quintanilla: they reveal the last interview she offered before she died (VIDEO)

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 18 2 minutes read

The music industry was marked on March 31, 1995, when he died at the hands of Yolanda Saldivar one of the new promises of the scenarios, Selena Quintanilla at 23 years of age.

Until now, the death of the interpreter of hits like “If once”, “Like the flower” and “Bidi bidi bom bom” It remains a true mystery, since his killer has changed the version several times.

Source link

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 18 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Becky G shows off her charms with a ‘spicy’ photo in a pink swimsuit

2 mins ago

Selena Gomez’s pink nails are perfect for Easter

4 mins ago

Cuba Gooding Jr. to jail? Actor pleads guilty to abuse

14 mins ago

Viola Davis reveals how “terrifying” it was to play Michelle Obama in her new series

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button