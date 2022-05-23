Selena Quintanilla was Marc Anthony’s “forbidden love”?

What would have happened if Marc Anthony and Selena Quintanilla they would have been partner? Without a doubt, they would have been one of the most important of the music industry, but the singer’s early death ruined the Puerto Rican’s plans. It is no secret to anyone that the singer was right at the top of her artistic career when Yolanda Zanzibar decided to end the life of one of the new musical promise.

Within his legacy, there are great hits such as “Si una vez”, Bidi bidi bom bom”, and “El chico del piso”, since these musical pieces are still valid to date. It should be noted that at her short 23 years of age, Selena was one of the most attractive and beautiful women in the music industry, so it is not surprising that with her beauty she has conquered the hearts of some celebrities.

Selena died very young, she was only 23 years old.

This is the case of Marc Anthony, who 25 years after the death of the singer, has dared for the first time to talk about the feelings he had towards her, because her death was a heavy blow to him. Despite the fact that the salsero has always been characterized by having the most beautiful women by his side, there was a love that was never given to him. This is Selena Quintanilla. The love history of the singer is important, where the model Shannon de Lima, the mother of her twin Jennifer Lopez and her new fiancée, the beauty queen, the Paraguayan Nadia Ferreira stand out.

For the first time and without fear, the singer spoke about the deceased artist, whom he remembers with great affection since the two began their professional careers at the same time. If this romance had occurred, everything would have been different.

Marc Anthony remembers Selena fondly

Was Marc Anthony in love with Selena Quintanilla?

In a recent interview, the Puerto Rican singer shared that the two were quite similar, since their Latin roots caused them to have some complications. “We were both born here in the United States. At the beginning we had problems with our Spanish and we were learning to speak it together”, declared the singer. Many fans would have loved that the two artists had had some collaboration, and even a romance, since they would have formed the perfect pair. “He had an incredible love for her. I think Selena shines because of the way she handled her life, her talent, her career. We had a lot of pressure to learn the language, but we will always laugh at the fact,” said Marc. “Many doors opened for him on the way that he managed to open them in the market where an American citizen can make a living singing in Spanish and traditional music from his country. To this day we still feel the impact. You know? That is why it is an honor for me to say that she considered her a friend, ”concluded Anthony.