Selena Quintanilla’s family receives rejection by announcing that they will release a posthumous album

Selena Quintanilla, known simply as Selena, was an American singer and songwriter. Her musical genres included Tex-Mex, Ranchera, Ballad, Mariachi, Latin Pop, and Mexican Cumbia. In addition to her main career as a singer, she was also a businesswoman, model, dancer, actress, and fashion designer. She is considered a great exponent of Latin music, with sales estimated at 18 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling Latinas in the world.

The artist is also known as “The Queen of Tex-Mex” and is the only female artist to have had five albums ranked on the “Billboard 200” list at the same time. In 2016 and 2020 her posthumous collaboration with “MAC Cosmetics” became that company’s best-selling cosmetics collection and one of the best-selling in history.

It’s your family again tries to launch posthumous products of Selena Quintanilla as they plan to release an album in April 2022, almost 27 years after his murder. However, some fans are not happy with the project and feel that her family is exploiting the singer.

The brother of SelenaAB Quintanilla, recently shared details about the album posthumous in an interview with Tino Cochino Radio. About it, the star’s brother said: “It’s a crazy concept album… I remixed all his vinyls and just with this album, with an EDM world, with arpeggiators and keyboards, I made it flow to the cumbia. Normal songs that were not normally recorded in cumbia”. Fans expressed themselves on Twitter and several questioned its authenticity. “There is literally no other reason to do this except $$$,” one person wrote. “This is disgusting. Abraham Quintanilla should let his daughter rest in peace, ”asked another on Twitter.

AB Quintanilla revealed that the team was able to digitally alter her voice to sound aged. Several of the tracks were recorded when he was a teenager. “We were also able to detune her voice so that it sounded older than she was. So, she was 14 or 15 years old, we were able to make her sound like she had just walked out of the booth at 23…by detuning her voice a little bit, it actually made it sound deeper, like it sounded before she passed away,” the brother said. from Selena Quintanilla.