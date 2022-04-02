Selena Quintanilla’s husband remembers their wedding anniversary with an emotional photo

Chris Perez, the husband of the singer selena quintanilla, continues to honor his memory 27 years after his departure. The musician shared an unpublished photograph of the “Queen of TexMex” on what would have been his 30th wedding anniversary with the late singer.

“April 2, 1992. Wow. How many things have happened since then. The growth has been exponential, both as a musician, artist, businessman and as a man. Life has a crazy twists and turns. Always keep going ahead! Make your parents proud!” the 52-year-old guitarist wrote in the caption of the image he shared on his Instagram account.

In the image, you can see Chris with a black t-shirt, matching hat and glasses, while Selena wears a dark tone outfit, loose hair and natural makeup. In life, Chris and Selena were only together for four years, when he joined her band.

Chris Pérez publishes an unpublished photo of Selena Quintanilla on what would be her 30th wedding anniversary.

Photo: Instagram

How did Selena meet Chris Pérez?

Chris he had a great ability for the guitar, so he was recruited by the older brother of the singer, AB Quintanilla IIIto be integrated into Selena and the Dinos. She was 18 at the time and they were practically polar opposites who were meant to be together. They began a secret romance, after a trip to Mexico and shortly after they revealed their true feelings until they reached the altar on April 2, 1992.

“I don’t remember many of the details of that day because I was in such a state of shock when it all happened. She was thinking ‘Oh, God, let’s do that. Oh God, what are we doing?’ The next thing I remember is being pronounced husband and wife,” the guitarist said of his wedding day in an interview for “Texas Monthly,” published in 2010.

Selena Quintanilla and Chris Perez

Photo: Internet

The guitarist was only 22 years old when he married Selena, who captivated the American and Mexican public with his talent, charisma and catchy rhythms that made his fans dance in the 80s and early 90s. He is currently 51 and on more than one occasion he has remembered her with the Over the years.

March 31 was the death anniversary of the interpreter of “La carcacha”; that day in 1995, Yolanda Saldivarthe woman who presented herself as his number one fan and as a tribute, shot at Selena. Chris He dedicated a loving message to his deceased wife through his social networks.