Selena’s success: a family business that continues to pursue her “dreams”

The queen of the “Tex-mex” style, Selena Quintanilla, continues to fascinate new generations and garner recognition 27 years after his assassination thanks to his “hard work” and the effort of his family so that “his dreams continue to come true,” according to his brothers told Efe.

Suzette Quintanilla and AB Quintanilla III, older brothers of the Texan star, were this Tuesday at an event in New York where the Latin channel Univisión presented its next programs, among them “Forever: Selena“, described as a “live music special in his honor that will last two hours.

But nothing was disclosed about the content, and Suzette, who was a drummer for the family band Los Dinos and today runs the Q Productions label, the Selena Museum in Texas and other businesses related to her, limited herself to stating her ” excitement at finally being able to announce” that tribute-concert, although he clarified that it will come out “next year”.

“Right now we’re still in the early stages,” also acknowledged AB, bassist for Los Dinos, co-author of some of Selena’s most famous songs, and who his death achieved his own fame with his groups Kumbia Kings and Kumbia All Starzas well as producing for other artists, including Mexican diva Thalía.

Since the tragic loss of Selena in 1995, who he was fatally shot by Yolanda Saldívar, the president of his fan club and manager of her clothing stores, the Quintanillas, headed by her father, Abraham, have dedicated themselves to preserving the singer’s legacy, creating a brand that moves a lot of money along the way.

The most recent proof is the arrival of his life story to Netflix’s millionaire machine, in the two-part “biopic”Selena: Theseries“, which has Suzette in the production; but before that there have been a score of posthumous musical releases, between his fifth studio albumcompilations, unreleased tracks and remixes.

Suzette, however, assures that preserving her sister’s legacy is “complicated” knowing that she is not here and adds that “dealing” with her loss is something that everyone will have to do until the end of their days, while AB recalls a phrase that she repeated: “We won’t live foreverthe goal is to create something that does.”

Create something that lasts

In that sense, a new job is coming with a “twist” to Selena’s music that has caused some controversy among the singer’s fans, since his father revealed that AB took a song recorded in Selena’s adolescence and modified her voice to sound more mature, close to the 23 years he was when he died.

The producer explains in good spirits, without specifying a date or delving into that point, that it will have “a bit of an EDM (dance electronic) and cumbia flavor”, while the executive, who applauds her brother’s “incredible work”, he says the album “helps bring out new music” and satiate the hunger of his fans.

“It’s old music remixed and made new for this new generation that is wanting more from Selena and our music, and I think that will fill the small void that is happening or has happened, It’ll keep things going and people love her,” she says.

The Quintanillas are often asked what they think their sister would be like today if in the early 1990s, at 20 years old, she was already breaking barriers as a singer, actress and fashion entrepreneur, and AB points out that she probably would have wanted to have family, something that “has always been important to us.

And it is that her sister’s celebrity, which has grown over three decades, is practically a family business as a result of “collaborations” in her absence, the fans and “clearly the music,” says Suzette, before concluding what “Selena has transcended beyond the Latino audience, It’s global and it’s all over the world.”

“27 years later he’s still number one on Apple iTunes, number one on the charts. He’s still breaking records on Billboard, you know what I’m telling you? He’s still winning awards. Obviously through his hard work and us continuing to ensure that their dreams continue to come true”, AB proudly recites

“We working as a family, which is what we were, are and continue to be: that has been the secret of Selena’s success,” she adds.