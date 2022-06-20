Entertainment

Selene Luna shows off her figure in a hot session under the sun

The beautiful and attractive youtuber, selene moonhas once again stolen the spotlight and the eyes of his loyal followers on social networks, leaving his white and provocative figure in view of all.

The fan of UNAM Cougars He shared on his personal account on Instagram the photo session he did in the garden of his house under the sun’s rays, showing his enormous charms in an interior outfit.

“Is it also worth saying to every father or not? I say because it doesn’t have to be just to every mother. I think my photos were for every father or not? Happy Father’s Day !!!” he wrote.

After making said postcard viral, the reactions and responses from his more than 900,000 followers on Instagramhighlighting the beauty and figure of youtuber Selene Luna with hundreds of compliments in the comments tray.

