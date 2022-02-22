Self-diagnosis of health with the smartphone is growing. Does the remedy work or is it worse than the disease?

The confinement brought by the pandemic It led people to go to health centers as little as possible and they attended more with their doctors through telemedicine. Both factors led to another phenomenon: the appearance of digital tools based on artificial intelligence so that the patient self-diagnoses quickly, easily and at no cost.

ÜMA Health, for example, is a platform that emerged in Argentina that allows users to access various services related to health, including the possibility of evaluating their cardiovascular risk. Specifically, the interested party takes a selfie with their smartphone, answers a few questions, and in seconds obtains information about their probability of suffering from cardiovascular disease with a high degree of certainty. (Publisher’s note: unfortunately we were able to test the app only once; When trying to log back in with the account we had created, the site went into a loop that returned me to the page to enter data.)

Another case is the mobile application for Android Medgic, which is presented as designed “to evaluate, detect and analyze” the user’s skin. For this, you have to install the app, open it, fill in a couple of pieces of information, take a photo of the body area and wait up to 15 minutes until the artificial intelligence-based system throws out a questionnaire to answer and then presents a result. According to its creator, Mednet PTE LTD, the tool analyzes the health of the skin and determines if there is any type of dryness or inflammation. It also searches the images for some of the most common skin problems such as lumps, lumps, lesions, discoloration, sunburns and warts, welts, to name just a few.

Ada, available free of charge for Android devices, allows you to “get a quick medical checkup”: To do this, the user must answer simple questions about their symptoms, and the platform evaluates that information and compares it with a medical dictionary of thousands of medical conditions and diseases. It then sends the patient a report indicating a diagnosis. Among the most common are: cold, flu, migraine and gastritis, among others.

Although on the one hand these exams are not invasive, they are easy to execute and allow people to carry out the process in their own home at the time they choose, in all cases the same tools state that their use is in no way a substitute for consultation with a medical professional.

“This phenomenon is positive, since these well-used tools are a great complement to medical care. Of course, technology is not going to replace face-to-face medical care, but doctors must learn to use technology to our advantage,” says Dr. Sergio Montenegro, a family doctor and specialist in medical informatics.

The professional says that these applications facilitate and speed up the diagnosis of many pathologies, since, being accessible to any patient, it is possible to reach millions of people. “But, on the other hand, we must be cautious with the information provided by this type of tool. In addition, the decisions made by the patient, based on the results obtained by this type of tool, must be supervised and reviewed by a doctor, since the results depend a lot on the context and many other factors”, he details.

For his part, Ignacio Fraguio, manager of integrated solutions at Roche Diagnóstica Cono Sur, reflects: “Now we are at the dawn of this type of applications, so we are facing a learning stage. As the algorithms and regulations improve, we will see more benefits because these solutions are very comfortable for users and also allow people to be more involved in the state of their health”.

In any case, the executive mentions that, as these solutions have the possibility of collecting patient data, although it allows the management of their data to be much more agile, and also favors an increasingly personalized medicine, it is also true that it is essential to ensure data security: “This evolution in digital health has to be accompanied by a regulatory framework that ensures the protection and security of patient data management,” he says.

The diagnostic revolution seems to have begun. In this sense, the trend is that in the future health care is focused on issues such as prediction, prevention and personal action as well as on the treatment of patients by professionals.