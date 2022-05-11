Self-managing chronic diseases and diabetes: a program from Stanford – Targatocn.it

ASL CN1, as part of the Local Chronicity Plan, organizes on its territory, between mid-May and June, some seminars for the self-management of chronic diseases and diabetes, conducted by nurses trained with a program from Stanford University.

The Chronic Disease and Diabetes Self-Management Program consists of two and a half hours per week completely free, for six weeks, in community centers. The sessions are very interactive and participatory.

The program was developed for people with chronic health problems and their families. Topics include: managing our illness situations, setting achievable goals, seeking solutions to problems, seeking support and cooperation from others, overcoming discomfort in a practical way, managing symptoms and stress, working in partnership with health professionals, eating healthily, exercise safely, manage medications.

Participants will learn to manage their care, cope with pain and fatigue situations, cope with feelings of sadness, eat healthily, talk with family, friends, health professionals, exercise safely, manage drugs, relax and enjoy life.

As regards the path on Diabetes, the topics will focus on knowledge of the disease, the control of glycemia and hypoglycemia and the care of the diabetic foot.

In all cases, registration is mandatory (maximum 20 members) and, barring unforeseen circumstances, it is required to attend all meetings. Registration takes place by calling the reference numbers for each location of the seminar.

Below is the calendar of seminars with the areas

BARGE Via Ospedale, 1

at the Don Uberti Foundation meeting room

Tuesday 17/05 – Tuesday 24/05 – Tuesday 31/05 – Tuesday 07/06 – Friday 10/06 – Wednesday 15/06

SCHEDULE

From 2.30pm to 5.00pm

FOR INFORMATION and REGISTRATION

Family and community nurse MANUELA 3387513725

Nurse with ostomy care FRANCA 3476448127

CUNEO (place yet to be defined) Mondays: May 23 – May 30 – June 6 – June 13 – June 20 – June 27

SCHEDULE

from 2.30pm to 5.00pm

FOR INFORMATION and REGISTRATION

SOUTH / WEST DISTRICT OPERATING CENTER CUNEOTEL. 0171 – 450272 hours from 8.00 to 13.00

MARGARITA

salon recommend via della vittoria, 10 a

Wednesdays: 25/05 – 01/06 – 08/06 – 15/06 – 22/06 – 29/06

SCHEDULE

From 09.00 to 11.30

FOR INFORMATION and REGISTRATION

Family and community nurse

VERONICA and ELISA 3383669747

CAVALLERMAGGIORE

at the meeting room of the Municipality

Tuesday 17/05 – Friday 20/05 – Thursday 26/05 – Tuesday 31/05 – Tuesday 07/06 – Friday 10/06

SCHEDULE

From 2.30pm to 5.00pm

FOR INFORMATION and REGISTRATION

Family and community nurse:

OLGA 3351563006 STEFANIA 3337204171