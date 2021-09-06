Selfie pioneers Reese Witherspoon and Paul Rudd? Here is a self-timer from 1996

The story of the origin of selfies may need to be rewritten. Or at least ascertain the fundamental role of Reese Witherspoon and Paul Rudd. This is what it looks like from the photo posted by the Oscar-winning actress on her Instagram account, in which she is portrayed in a 1996 self-portrait with the Ant-Man star.

“Wait a second … #PaulRudd and I did the ‘Selfie’ in 1996?” the actress wrote in the caption.

An icon of 90s cinema, Selma Blair, commented:“I’m in love with this relic fit for the Smithsonian”.

A few weeks ago Reese Witherspoon had posted another photo with Paul Rudd, dating back ten years, taken on the set of How do you know.

“For those who are curious: Paul Rudd is as wonderful in person as he is on screen” wrote the actress in the caption.

Reese Witherspoon and Paul Rudd worked together on the set of How Do You Know, directed by James L. Brooks, opposite Owen Wilson and Jack Nicholson.

Witherspoon – winner of the 2006 Academy Award for Best Actress for When Love Burns the Soul – and Rudd also shared, albeit at different times, the set of the sit-com Friends: Reese Witherspoon starred Jill Greene, Rachel’s (Jennifer Aniston) sister, in a single episode in 2000 while Paul Rudd starred in a recurring role, playing Mike Hannigan, boyfriend and later husband of Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), for 18 episodes from 2002 to 2004.

On Everyeye you will find the review of How do you know while as regards the Central Perk sit-com, it has been announced that black actors will give life to a reading reboot of Friends.