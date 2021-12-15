selfie without makeup and filters celebrates ageless natural beauty

Demi Moore shared on Instagram a selfie in all its natural beauty: no makeup, no filter and no deceit.

Without makeup and without deception, as they say: this is how her social networks showed herself Demi Moore, a woman who, at the age of 60, has found self-esteem, balance and stability, after difficult years. The actress has a great professional career, but not everything in her life has been plain sailing. He had to deal with depression, with alcoholism, with the failure of his relationships: Freddy Moore, Bruce Willis, Ashton Kutcher. Today she is single, but she is surrounded by the affection of her daughters, with whom she shares a passion for fashion. This summer they also posed together for a line of swimwear, all in great shape. In fact, Moore looked more like Rumer, Tallulah and Scout than her mother.

Life begins at 50

Contemporary culture, also thanks to social media, pays a lot of attention to aesthetics and appearance, it focuses on the so-called perfection and leaves room only for youth. On social media, as well as in fashion, advertising and cinema, it seems that there is no place for old age, which has taken on an unfairly negative connotation. Instead the passage of time is something natural, nothing to be ashamed of or to hide.

That’s why, for example, there are those who simply he is proud of his age and shows it with ease, without too many artifices. An example is Meryl Streep, a radiant 71-year-old: never a touch-up, never a single resort to cosmetic surgery, but a healthy coexistence with white hair and wrinkles. Like her, 45-year-old Kate Winslet, 53-year-old Julia Roberts, 60-year-old Julianne Moore, all eager to age with dignity and to be authentic, not only towards the public, but above all towards themselves. It is also added to the list 59-year-old Demi Moore.

Demi Moore, beautiful 59 year old

The actress was recently ‘accused’ of overdoing the surgery. She had appeared unrecognizable on the occasion of the Fendi fashion show that had seen her on the catwalk. The 59-year-old has always denied any type of retouching: she has always said that she is 100% natural, but that she practices very accurate skin care every day. Creams, serums and masks are his obsession (along with constant physical activity). And in fact, before the catwalk she had resorted to a face mask and had undergone a make-up session.

But the actress doesn’t just show up at glamorous events and red carpets. He has no problem showing up too in soap and water version, natural, without make-up or filters, even with the regrowth of white hair on the raven hair. This does not affect his safety. In the last selfie shared on Instagram she is naked in the bathtub, she has a pair of black-rimmed glasses on her nose, her hair down all over her shoulder. “Warm bath in the early morning and meditation“it says in the caption of the photo, which returns a genuine and ‘normal’ version of the star.