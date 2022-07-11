Selfies at the symbol of power in Sri Lanka

Some of the thousands of demonstrators who stormed the Sri Lankan presidential palace on Saturday they now wait their turn to sit in the president’s chair and take a photo, while on the ground floor, children and parents take advantage of the moment to play the grand piano.

The presidential palace, Dating from the colonial era, it has symbolized the authority of the State for more than 200 years, but on Sunday, after the flight of its occupant, “the power of the people” was installed in it.

In the impressive park “Gordon Gardens”, whole families are picnicking, along with Buddhist monks in their traditional orange dresses. others rest on the 35 steps that lead to the building.

Some volunteers offer food to both protesters and security forces.

Mod cons

Inside the palace, the protesters they are amazed with the air conditioning and marble floors. “When leaders live in such luxury, they have no idea how commoners get by”, tells AFP the monk Sri Sumeda, after traveling 50 kilometers to visit the palace for the first time.

For him, “this shows what can be do when people decide to exercise their power”. Sri Lanka has been enduring shortages of basic food, medicine, power cuts and runaway inflation for months after the country depleted its foreign exchange reserves needed for imports.

Demonstrations have been calling for months for the resignation of the president, whose powerful family clan has dominated the country’s political life for decades.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, 73, he fled on Saturday through a back door of the palaceaided by the military.

A few minutes later, a crowd of protesters stormed the palace, challenging the security forces, armed with live ammunition, tear gas and water cannons.

“Do not damage the paintings”

But on Sunday, some heavily armed presidential guards mingled with the new visitors and even posed for selfies with them.

Some families rushed to take photos of the artwork and decorative objects.

“Do not damage the paintings, Gotabaya did not paint them”, handwritten banners read by student activists, at the forefront of the protest commonly referred to as “Aragalaya” – the fight.

Shortly after breaking into the palace, many plunged into the presidential pool to cool off. On Sunday, few ventured into the now murky water.

Buddhika Gunatillaka, 46, arrived by motorbike from a suburb of Colombo to discover the place.

“I used gasoline that I had saved to make the trip with my wife, because we will no longer have the opportunity to visit the main residence of Sri Lanka,” he tells AFP.

Two police water cannons lie abandoned on the short stretch of road leading to the palace. The bullets, fired by the police to dissuade the demonstrators, They have left holes in a perimeter wall.

In the offices of the residence, the demonstrators installed a makeshift library at the main entrance.

The person in charge of the books, Supun Jayaweera, 33, says that some 8,000 copies of general literature in Sinhala, Tamil and English have been collected, all donated.

“I’ve been going to the protesters’ camp every day and I won’t stop until Gotabaya is really gone,” says Chamari Wickremasinghe, 49.

“We’re not going to get out of here” Add. “The promise of departure on July 13 is not enough. He has to go now,” she notes.

According to the president of Parliament, the president “said that He would present his resignation on July 13. to “ensure a peaceful transition.

They will stay in the palace

Protesters demanding the resignation of the Sri Lankan president refused to leave the presidential palace on Sunday, after the day before broke into the residence forcing the president to flee and announce his resignation this week.

“Our fight is not over”student leader Lahiru Weerasekara told reporters. “We won’t give up until he’s really gone,” he added.

The protesters say they will not leave until President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is effectively out of power.

Saturday’s dramatic events were the culmination of a wave of protests on this island, located off the southern coast of India and mired in an unprecedented economic and political crisis, which protesters attribute to the president’s management.

Hundreds of thousands of people gathered in the capital, Colombo, to demand that Rajapaksa take responsibility for theto shortages of medicine, food and fuel that threw a relatively prosperous country into chaos.

On Sunday, the United Nations warned of the possibility of a serious humanitarian crisis.

set on fire.

Rajapaksa’s office on the waterfront was also seized by protesters and another group set fire to the residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, even though he also announced his resignation.

Applause.

Images posted on social media show a mob applauding the fire, which broke out shortly after security forces attacked several journalists.

Unrest.

Earlier, security forces attempted to disperse the huge crowds gathered in the administrative district, sparking unrest.