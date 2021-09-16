“Selfish Love”, the new explosive single from Selena Gomez and Dj Snake

After the success of Taki Taki in 2018, the producer Dj Snake returns to collaborate with the pop star Selena Gomez in the new bilingual single Selfish Love .

The song comes out accompanied by a music video directed by award-winning director Rodrigo Saavedra. Here are the things to know.

An explosive couple

“With the world divided and people separated from each other, I continued to work only on positive intentions – said Dj Snake – I wanted to create music for everyone and mix all my favorite musical genres such as Afro beat or Latin music. and create something organic and strong.Selena and I have talked about it and after the success of Taki Taki we said we still had to release something fresh and summery to make everyone dance again “.

“This is a song that immediately reminds you of summer. It was created spontaneously and with extraordinary immediacy, it is the natural evolution of our work together”, added the well-known producer.

Like Selfish Love

Selfish Love it is also the first track by Dj Snake to be released since last summer and shows an incredible fusion of different genres and styles, ranging from Latin rhythms to more electronic sounds. A dreamy song, delicate and fresh like the sound of saxophones and the unmistakable voice of Selena Gomez, who sings in both Spanish and English, with grace and powerful emotion.

The song follows Taki Taki published in 2018 by Dj Snake and Selena Gomez together with Ozuna and Cardi B. The song has become one of the songs with the most streams in history, reaching number one in 16 countries and yielding one of the most viewed video clips in YouTube history.