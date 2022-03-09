Selin Genç: 10 things you should know about the actress from Tierra amarga | Bir Zamanlar Çukurova | Turkish soap operas | nnda-nnlt | FAME

Selin Gençthe Turkish actress who played Gülten in the successful telenovela “bitter land”, became one of the most popular in the series and her fans, more and more, want to know everything about the new actress, even though she left the series in the fourth season.

MORE INFORMATION: The greatest resemblance between Selin Genç and Gülten, his character in “Tierra amarga”

In “Tierra Amarga”, Selin plays Gülten, a good-natured and innocent young woman who falls for Yilmaz at first sight. She sadly her love is unrequited and she will have to stay out of it. Her great support in the mansion is Züleyha, with whom she has a very good relationship.

However, he had to say goodbye to his role in season 4. Now, many are wondering about the celebrity and here we tell you ten interesting things.

10 THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT SELIN GENÇ, GÜLTEN IN “BITTER LAND”

Here we tell you ten things about the actress Selin Genç:

1.Birth

Selin Gen was born in 1994 Istanbul, Turkey. She is 28 years old.

2. Studies

The actress studied Industrial Engineering at Işık University and Philosophy at Istanbul University. She also took acting lessons at the Dilek Sabancı State Conservatory Theater Department and received classes from Rabia Sultan Düzenli, Fatoş Koçak and Nisan Akman at Mam’art Atelier.

3. Followers on Instagram

Selin Genç has almost 298 thousand followers on her Instagram account, a platform where she also shares her closest and most intimate face.

4. TV debut

Selin Genç’s first job was “Bitter Land”, where she played the innocent and kind-hearted Gülten.

5. How similar are Selin Genç and Gülten?

Selin Genç assures, like “Gülten, they openly show happiness and both speak with their eyes. “She is a person who knows that what she believes in is worth fighting for. I am similar to her; however, our methods are likely to be different.”he said in an interview.

Selin Genç plays Gülten in “Tierra Amarga” (Photo: Selin Genç/Instagram)

6. Why did you leave “Tierra Amarga”?

Selin Gen left “Tierra Amarga” after four years because her character, Gülten, suffered an accident in the 120th episode of the fourth season. His shocking death mourned Çukurova.

7. Globetrotter

Selin Genç has shown that she likes to travel.

8. Which actress do you admire?

The Turkish actress said that her biggest inspiration is Natalie Portman, the American-nationalized Israeli film producer and actress.

9. What food do you not like?

The actress said that she hates cheese.

10. He likes to vary

The actress told in an interview that “she is not the type of person who likes repetition” and that she always needs change, transformation and the feeling of moving forward. Because of that, she indicates that she would like to try out roles in the near future.

WHAT HAPPENED TO SELIN GENÇ AFTER LEAVING “TIERRA AMARGA”?

The Turkish actress Selin Genç will be part of an animated horror film “Erotomaniac”, with the character of Charlotte, which has become her next project after giving life to Gülten in the soap operabitter earth”.

The American film Sam Salerno has been announced but does not yet have an official release date. The cast is made up of Galen HowardAri Lehman, Mandysa BrockJoe Filippone, among other actors who will give voice to various protagonists.

While more is known about her new works, the artist shares her work as a model in her social media. His photos on his official Instagram account, where he has 296 thousand followersusually exceeds 20 thousand “likes”.

WHAT IS “BITTER EARTH” ABOUT?

The first season of “bitter land” focuses on the story of a legendary love, which begins in Istanbul in the 1970s and continues in the land of Çukurova. Loving couple Züleyha and Yılmaz decide to hide their identities and move from Istanbul due to the murder Yilmaz committed to protect his beloved from sexual assault.

Fate takes them to Çukurova, specifically to the town of Adana, where they decide to stay and work on the farm of Hünkar Yaman and his son Demir, who will fall in love with the young woman without knowing that her heart belongs to Yilmaz. To maintain anonymity, the two lovers decide to pretend to be brothers before the local society. This will change their lives forever.

While in the second installment, after losing the two men in her life, Züleyha must move on with her children. On her new path she finds a new love and other enemies that threaten her happiness.

WHO IS GULTEN IN “BITTER LAND”?

Gulten is the sister of Gaffur Taşkin and works as a servant in the ranch house of “Tierra Amarga”. She has been there her whole life, since she was born and has been growing up in the house. She has a very sweet and sensitive character, and she is kind, not like her family.

He falls in love with Yilmaz from the moment they meet, but it is not reciprocated, so he must stay out of it and even helped Züleyha in her relationship with him, as well as in other circumstances such as recovering her daughter. They were her maximum support within the mansion and, for this reason, Züleyha has cried inconsolably at her departure.

WHO IS SELIN GENÇ?

Selin Genç was born on June 21, 1994 in Istanbul, studied Industrial Engineering at Işık University, In addition, he took acting lessons at the Dilek Sabancı State Conservatory Theater Department, and received classes from Rabia Sultan Düzenli, Fatoş Koçak and Nisan Akman at Mam’art Atelier.

After starting to work with his manager Ali Sabuncugil, took acting lessons in front of the camera from Serkan Altıntaş. She earned recognition from the director and producer by auditioning for him, and landed his first acting role in “Land bitter”.

This role has allowed him to demonstrate his talent and gain a large number of followers on his social networks, where he constantly shares photos and his most recent appearances in important magazines.