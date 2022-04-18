Selin Genç: Gülten’s Favorite Hollywood Actors from Bitter Land | Turkish soap operas | Zendaya | nnda-nnlt | SHOWS

The actress Selin Genç , who stood out in the telenovela “Tierra Amarga” for her role as Gülten, Züleyha’s employee and confidant, has revealed which international actors she admires. You know who they are?

MORE INFORMATION: The 10 things about Selin Genç, actress of “Tierra amarga”, that you should know

Gülten, the character of “Tierra Amarga” embodied by the young and talented actress Selin Gençdeparted from the series in the 120th episode of the fourth season, which shocked the entire city of Çukurova, as well as the audience.

The character lost his life along with Saniye, when they were run over when they were distractedly crossing the track. After passing through the successful “Bir Zamanlar Çukurova”, the Turkish actress prepares new projects and reveals which Hollywood artists she admires

MORE INFORMATION: Selin Genç’s career after leaving “Tierra amarga”

Selin Genç became one of the most popular actresses in “Tierra amarga” (Photo: Selin Genç/Instagram)

WHO DOES SELIN GENÇ, THE ACTRESS WHO PLAYS GÜLTEN IN “TIERRA AMARGA” ADMIRES?

Actress Selin Genç, who played Gülten in “Tierra Amarga”, said that after her participation in the successful telenovela, which is in its fourth season, she is now analyzing what to do with her acting future. When asked what her goals are, she preferred not to reveal them, but she did answer the question about which actors in the industry she admires.

She spoke about the artists of her generation: “We all have master artists that we are glad we lived in the same period. I will mention some new age names instead of classic names,” she said.

First on her list is Zendaya, the actress from “Euphoria” and “Spiderman no way home.” “I love her spirit and her attitude towards acting”said the Turkish actress. As for the men, Freddie Highmore, the protagonist of The Good Doctor, and Tom Holland, known -until now- as the last Spider-Man and current partner Zendaya.

Selin Genç, the young actress who appeared before the public for the first time with Once upon a time in Çukurova and the critics have applauded her. What will be her new project?

MORE INFORMATION: The great resemblance between Selin Genç and her character Gülten from “Bitter Land”

Zendaya, one of the favorite actresses of the Turkish actress Selin Genç (Photo: Getty Images)

WHO IS THE ACTRESS SELIN GENÇ?

Selin Genç was born on June 21, 1994 in Istanbul. She studied Industrial Engineering at Işık University, in addition, she took acting lessons at the Dilek Sabancı State Conservatory Theater Department, and received classes from Rabia Sultan Düzenli, Fatoş Koçak and Nisan Akman at Mam’art Atelier.

After starting working with his manager Ali Sabuncugil, he took acting lessons in front of the camera from Serkan Altıntaş. She earned recognition from the director and producer by auditioning for him, and landed his first acting role in “Tierra amarga”.