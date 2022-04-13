Selin Genç: the actors admired by Gülten from Tierra amarga | Turkish soap operas | Zendaya | FAME

The actress Selin Genç who stood out in the telenovela “bitter land” for her role as Gülten, Züleyha’s employee and confidant, has revealed which international actors she admires. You know who they are?

Gülten, the character of “Bitter Land” played by the talented young actress Selin Genç, departed from the series in the 120th episode of the fourth season, which shocked the entire city of Çukurova as well as the audience.

The character lost his life along with Saniye, when they were run over when they were distractedly crossing the track. After passing through the successful “Bir Zamanlar Çukurova”, the Turkish actress is preparing new projects and reveals which Hollywood artists she admires.

WHO DOES SELIN GENÇ, THE ACTRESS WHO PLAYS GÜLTEN IN “TIERRA AMARGA” ADMIRES?

Actress Selin Genç, who played Gülten in “Tierra Amarga”, said that after her participation in the successful telenovela, which is in its fourth season, she is now analyzing what to do with her acting future. When asked what her goals are, she preferred not to reveal them, but she did answer the question about which actors in the industry she admires.

She spoke about the artists of her generation: “We all have master artists that we are glad to have lived in the same period. I will mention some new age names instead of classic names”said.

First on her list is Zendaya, the actress from “Euphoria” and “Spiderman no way home.” “I love her spirit and her attitude towards acting”said the Turkish actress. As for the men, Freddie Highmore, the protagonist of The Good Doctor, and Tom Holland, known -until now- as the last Spider-Man and current partner Zendaya.

Selin Genç, the young actress who appeared before the public for the first time with Once upon a time in Çukurova and the critics have applauded her. What will be her new project?

Zendaya, one of the favorite actresses of the Turkish actress Selin Genç (Photo: Getty Images)

WHO IS THE ACTRESS SELIN GENÇ?

Selin Genç was born on June 21, 1994 in Istanbul. She studied Industrial Engineering at Işık University, in addition, she took acting lessons at the Dilek Sabancı State Conservatory Theater Department, and received classes from Rabia Sultan Düzenli, Fatoş Koçak and Nisan Akman at Mam’art Atelier.

After starting working with his manager Ali Sabuncugil, he took acting lessons in front of the camera from Serkan Altıntaş. She earned recognition from the director and producer by auditioning for him, and landed his first acting role in “Tierra amarga”.

WHAT IS “BITTER EARTH” ABOUT?

In the first season of “Bitter Land” focuses on the story of a legendary love, which begins in Istanbul in the 1970s and continues in the land of Çukurova. The couple in love, Züleyha and Yılmaz, decide to hide their identity and move from Istanbul, due to the murder that Yilmaz committed to protect his beloved from sexual assault.

Fate takes them to Çukurova, specifically to the town of Adana, where they decide to stay and work on the farm of Hünkar Yaman and his son Demir, who will fall in love with the young woman without knowing that her heart belongs to Yilmaz. To maintain anonymity, the two lovers decide to pretend to be brothers before the local society. This will change their lives forever, as they will go their separate ways.

In the following installments, after losing the two men in her life, Züleyha must move on with her children. On her new path she finds a new love and other enemies that threaten her happiness.