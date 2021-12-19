“Sell, apologize and start from scratch!”

Latest football – Extremely harsh editorial by TuttoSalernitana, after the defeat against Inter:

“From the most successful presidents to the most contested ones in history, the step was short. There is no promotion that takes into account this shameful Serie A that they have served up to the city of Salerno. It is entirely legitimate to protect your interests after years of investments (with the always precious help of mother Lazio), but Lotito and Mezzaroma were aware of the rules and exposed an extraordinary supporters to an unprecedented ordeal. It is not the last place to turn up their noses, not even the 0-5 against the Italian champion team that, unlike the other big names, did not press on the brake and raged until the end: Salernitana is a newly promoted, does not have a property, was registered late, was mugged by ten players in one fell swoop due to an absurd rule (no phenomena, God forbid), it reappeared in A after 22 years and a relegation could also be put in the budget. Not so, not with this total passivity and a climate of indifference and r an assignment that makes more noise than any furious protest. The whole of football in Italy speaks of nothing but the “Salerno case”, with journalists who enjoy shooting at the red cross and others who compete for whoever brings out the worst, cynical and original epithet. Meanwhile the usual contradictions and strategies designed to take time not to resolve the issue. The trustees, who should hold a press conference open to all to explain how things are, will now have to respond to the press release of an apparently serious group and explain why less attractive clubs are bought in less than two months while in Salerno, from May on, absolutely nothing has changed. Let’s say it immediately: tomorrow morning the Mayor contacts them, goes to Rome with a representative of the supporters, demands a meeting with Gravina and tries to understand who is lying in this story that lends itself to a thousand interpretations “.