Sell-off also on Wall Street, save the big pharma By Investing.com

Zach Shipman5 hours ago
By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – Black Friday also for Wall Street, which starts the post-Thanksgiving session in deep red like its international colleagues, in a trading that will still remain contained (US stock exchanges will only be open for half a day).

The loses 2.2%, gives it 1.4%, while the loses ‘only’ 0.9% with a rise of 14% to 22.85 and Treasury down 7% at a yield of 1.529%.

Those who are saving themselves from the global sell-off are the stocks of the vaccine manufacturers, with Modern (NASDAQ 🙂 leaping 17%, Pfizer (NYSE 🙂 + 6% and partner BioNTech (NASDAQ 🙂 + 14%. Large purchases also on Novavax (NASDAQ 🙂 (+ 8.5%).

“The fears of insiders are linked to the fact that the new variant could fuel an acceleration of infections in many countries and put a lot of pressure on health systems, potentially evading vaccine defenses and complicating efforts to reopen economies and solve problems. bottleneck problems in the procurement system “, writes IG Italia senior market strategist Filippo Diodovich in a note.

According to Ajene Oden of BNY Mellon Investor Solutions, “Today is the day after Thanksgiving, probably not that many traders on the desks and with an early close.” “So the potentially lower liquidity is causing part of the pullback, but the reaction we are seeing is a buying opportunity for investors. We need to think long term, “says the expert on CNBC.

Among other asset classes, it slipped 0.6% to 96.25, while crude oil is losing 7.3% to $ 73.37 per barrel.

