Sell-off on Stock Exchanges, Ukraine, Bitcoin

By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com – Tensions in Ukraine and upcoming Federal Reserve decisions trigger a large selloff in European markets and digital currencies, with Bitcoin down 50% from all-time highs. Meanwhile, the impact of the Omicron variant is being felt on European services as new alarms arrive on the German economy. Here is the main news on the financial markets this Monday:

1. Bitcoin, -50% from ATH

Sales on cryptocurrencies do not stop, with falling below the $ 34 thousand level and down by more than 50% from the all-time high recorded just two months ago. Analysis from Korean site CryptoQuant suggests that more than 38% of all Bitcoins ever mined are now trading at a loss, compared to a peak of 34% during the previous summer 2021 selloff.

The outlook for an interest rate hike, with the Fed meeting this week, is putting sustained pressure on risky assets and leveraged portfolios. Add to this the tight regulations of global central banks, with the Russian central bank proposing an outright ban on mining and digital currency transitions.

2. High voltage in Ukraine

The situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border also continues to penalize risky assets, after the United States and the United Kingdom both instructed the families of their diplomats living in Ukraine to leave the country, suggesting that both countries consider the rate to be “very high”. risk of a Russian invasion.

Additionally, the New York Times reported that President Joe Biden is considering sending up to 50,000 combat troops to Ukraine, while the UK – whose government warned over the weekend of Russian intentions to install a puppet government. in the country after the invasion – reported sending about 2,000 anti-tank missile systems to Ukraine.

From Russia, however, only denials arrive. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the country has no plans to send troops to Ukraine, but the markets don’t seem to be paying much attention. The fell nearly 2% to a 14-month low against the dollar, while the benchmark equity index lost more than 9%, again at a 14-month low.

3. Omicron hits European services

The new restrictions imposed to contain the Omicron variant of the coronavirus once again penalized the activity of the European service sector, also penalized by prices that continue to rise.

At least that’s what IHS Markit PMI readings show, with the services index falling to a nine-month low of 51.2 from 53.1 in December. “The Omicron wave led to another sharp drop in consumer service spending earlier this year, with the tourism, travel and leisure sectors being particularly hard hit,” said Chris Williamson. chief business economist of Ihs Markit.

Then comes the alarm from the German Bundesbank, according to which “Germany’s real GDP fell slightly in the last quarter of 2021”, while price growth could remain “exceptionally high at the beginning of 2022 due to the increase in prices. energy costs and delivery problems “.

4. Bags in deep red

Geopolitical context and monetary scenario weigh heavily on European stock exchanges, with a decline of 2.4% (-650 points approximately), -1.9%, -1.8% and a decline of 2.1%.

Lighter negative signs among the futures on Wall Street, where the quarterly reports of the big tech companies will be staged this week. The is indicated at -73 points, it at -16 points, while for the a decrease of 100 points is expected.

5. Crude oil down

Drop in oil prices after Iranian negotiators said they were closer to the deal on lifting US-imposed sanctions, removing a constraint on global supply.

Additionally, the UAE reported shooting down several long-range missiles aimed at the city of Abu Dhabi by Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen, which alleviated fears of further disruptions to exports from one of the most trusted suppliers in the country. OPEC sign.

Currently, US futures are down 0.4% to $ 84.77 a barrel, while Crude is down 0.4% to $ 86.75 a barrel.