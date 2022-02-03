Sell ​​shares: here is a stock that can collapse by more than 92%

There are some titles that have really run a lot so far and that run the risk of a decidedly thunderous thud. Here is one to stay away from.

The stock markets have experienced a slap-up 2021, with significant increases that should not, however, mark the end of the bull market for the moment.

Stock exchanges: heavy January, but 2022 will be positive

Of course, in January we saw a sharp surge in volatility, with conspicuous sales that hit especially the stocks that had raced long before, just look at the technology on Wall Street.

The outlook is still favorable for the stock markets which, according to many analysts, will rise again this year, but less than 2021 and with much greater volatility.

Several titles may still give great satisfaction, but there are also others that instead have a decidedly nebulous future ahead of them.

Tesla: for CEO of GLJ Research it can drop by more than 92%

Among the most popular names on Wall Street, but also outside of this market, we point out in particular Tesla which has undoubtedly given great gains to those who have bet on the title, at the same time getting used to very violent volatility peaks.

Gordon Johnson, CEO and analyst of GLJ Research, has always expressed a very critical view on Tesla, now setting a target price at $ 67.

A very bearish and decidedly alarming indication, given that this target implies a downside potential of over 92% compared to the close on Tuesday 1 February, equal to 931.25 dollars.

Tesla: the reasons behind the bearish view

Tesla could therefore also collapse by more than 90% from current prices and in support of this shock forecast Gordon Johnson has several reasons.

First, the shares of the company led by Elon Musk are too overvalued, highlighting that the strong monetary stimulus provided by the Fed has favored Tesla’s strong rally over the past two years.

In an interview with CNBC before the end of 2021, Gordon Johnson called Tesla’s assessment “absurd”.

The expert warned of future risks, represented primarily by the sharp decline in market share that the group will suffer when it will have to deal with the competition on the electric vehicle front in the United States.

In fact, this has already happened in other countries, just think that Tesla’s market share has more than halved in China, dropping from 23% to 11%, and it has gone just as badly in Europe, where it has gone from 33%. at 15%.

Tesla: with the Fed tightening the cords of liquidity, it will be painful

Johnson’s view is that the Fed’s strong liquidity injections favored the explosion of many stocks, including Tesla.

For the latter, the expectation is of a very heavy collapse that will begin to materialize when the Fed starts the gradual withdrawal of the liquidity injected into the market.

The awakening for Tesla will be very painful, which since the beginning of 2020 has recorded an impressive rise in its stock of over 1,150%, light years away from the progress made by the S & P500 in the order of just over 50%.