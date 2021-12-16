sellers ask for up to $ 423,000, buyers offer $ 21 – Nerd4.life

Stephen Totilo of Axios shared some interesting data related to the new ones Ubisoft Quartz NFT, related to Ghost Recon Breakpoint. The selling prices of Digit (the name given by the French company to its non-fungible tokens) reach up to 423,000 dollars, but buyers offer a maximum of 21 dollars.

Precisely, Totilo explains to us that of the 2,000 skins Ghost Recon Breakpoint guns NFT given by Ubisoft to its players, only 19 were put on sale yesterday. The prices required for these skins vary enormously, but we are talking about figures between $ 634 and $ 423,000. The problem is that buyers don’t seem all that interested in these novelties. The last time Totilo checked the sales platforms, the maximum amount offered by buyers was 21 dollars.

The videogame NFT market is therefore full of speculators who try to inflate their value as much as possible, exploiting their rarity and novelty effect. For the moment, however, the Digits of Ghost Recon Breakpoint do not seem to arouse particular interest. But the same cannot be said of Legacy, Molyneux’s new game, which raised $ 52 million in NFT.