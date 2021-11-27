Sells PS5 for 23,000 euros instead of delivering them: courier arrested

PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and video games stolen in Tokyo, Japan, where someone made the deal of a lifetime … or almost.

A courier was arrested for selling consoles (PS5 and Nintendo Switch, by the way) rather than delivering them, reaching estimated earnings of around € 23,000. The incident happened in Japan, where a 50-year-old was arrested by the Tokyo police for the sale of about 200 consoles that were destined for delivery. The suspect confessed and pleaded guilty, after having collected over 3 million yen from a total stolen goods (the value of the stolen consoles) of more than 45,000 euros.

Courier … but also no –

But how did he manage to grab so many consoles? The suspect had been entrusted with approx 200 between PS5, Nintendo Switch and games at the request of an acquaintance who worked for a shipping company. It wasn’t a real courier – far from it: it would be a mushoku, aka unemployed – but that didn’t stop him from dropping deliveries and selling more than half of the consoles the same day in Tokyo’s Akihabara area.

The theft of the PS5 –

After selling the consoles, as reported by Kotaku, the suspect spent the night at internet cafes in Tokyo. Japanese internet cafes in fact have private rooms where it is possible to sleep and even take a shower, which means that there is someone who even lives there. What happened to the money? “I did it because I was having financial problems,” the suspect said. “I have bet almost everything money on horse racing “. It is not surprising that certain figures have been reached: PS5 and Nintendo Switch are still very difficult to find due to the semiconductor crisis, in Japan as in the rest of the world, and that is why it is possible to sell them at excellent figures on the second-hand market. .