Sells the rights to your entire music catalog

California, United States- Litmus Music, a company specializing in the acquisition and management of music rights, has confirmed the full acquisition of the music catalog of famous pop star Katy Perry. It includes successful albums such as One of the Boys, Teenage Dream, Prism, Witness and Smile, making it one of the most notable performances in the contemporary music industry. To secure these rights, Litmus Music spent an impressive sum of $225 million. From this moment on, the company will own the publishing rights to all of Katy Perry’s albums, as well as her participation in the mastering of her songs. It is noteworthy that Universal Music Group will remain the owner of Katy Perry’s original mastering.

The American star’s decision to sell his catalog, in addition to generating substantial income, is motivated by his desire to collaborate again with Litmus Music co-founder Dan McCarroll, who previously worked with him with Capitol Records. Litmus Music, although relatively new to the industry, has managed to establish itself since its inception in August 2022, backed by industry giant Carlyle Group LP. Since then, they have secured major deals, such as acquiring Keith Urban’s entire catalog (consisting of 10 studio albums) for $500 million. Furthermore, in mid-2023, the company added another relevant catalog to its collection, that of Benny Blanco, although the amount of the acquisition has not been disclosed, it is known that it includes several multi-platinum hits and hundreds of songs. Are. Carlyle Group CEO Matt Settle has indicated that this is the beginning of an era in which his company will establish itself as one of the most influential in the music industry.

trends in the industry

It is worth noting that the sale of song rights has become popular in 2023. Katy Perry follows in the footsteps of Justin Bieber, who announced a nearly $200 million deal with the Hipgnosis Song Fund in February. Additionally, progressive rock band Yes, known for hits like Owner of a Lonely Heart and Love Will Find a Way, sold the rights to their first 12 studio albums to Warner Music Group in January this year. On the same dates, the people in charge of the estate of guitarist Robby Krieguer and keyboardist Ray Manzarek (both members of The Doors) also sold their interest in the band to Primary Wave Music.

