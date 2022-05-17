Selma Blair: “I bit Sienna Miller, Seth MacFarlane and Kate Moss”

ads

More On: Selma Blair Selma Blair Claims High School Dean Sexually Assaulted Her As A Freshman Selma Blair: She May Not Have ‘Survived Childhood Without Alcoholism’ Britney Spears on Pregnancy

Selma Blair has a nice set of chompers.

The 49-year-old actress reveals in her memoir “Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up” that she has sunk her teeth into several celebrities, the first being Sienna Miller.

One night after her divorce from Ahmet Zappa in 2006, Blair writes that she was at the Chateau Marmont when she saw Miller and introduced herself.

“I couldn’t envy her for any role she was earning me,” writes Blair. “So I grabbed her arm and bit into it, playfully, like it was an apple. Even as she held her forearm in my mouth I was horrified at myself. I thought, what have I gotten myself into? Or she? This is horrible behavior.”

Surprisingly, the “American Sniper” star politely handled the strange situation.

Blair shares that Miller “kind of yelled, ‘Opa!’ like I do whenever someone breaks a plate. ‘You bit me, didn’t you? You really did,’” but “she didn’t embarrass me. Because of this, in my book, she will always be the belle of the ball.”

After Blair grabbed Sienna Miller’s arm and “playfully bit into it like an apple,” she didn’t freak out. fake images

The “Legally Blonde” star also sank her teeth into Seth MacFarlane.

Blair also recalls befriending Scarlett Johansson while working on the 2004 film “In Good Company”; she was delighted when Johansson invited her to hang out with her and her friends in Las Vegas.

The first night, the group went out for sushi, but Blair, who struggled with alcoholism for years, confesses that “I was not good at drinking in society. I didn’t realize how drunk one can be sitting at a table, eating.”

Blair writes that she was so “stunned” when she met Seth McFarlane that she bit him on the hand. FilmMagic

After dinner, they headed to a club where Blair met her friend Seth Green, who introduced her to “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane.

“I was dazzled,” she writes. “What do I do in public situations where I admire someone but feel like I’m not bringing anything to the party? I bit it on the hand. ‘Oh!’ her scream. ‘That really hurt.’ It wasn’t a disaster; I didn’t break the skin. But soon I hated myself.”

But Blair’s chewing days weren’t over yet.

After Selma Blair sank her teeth into Kate Moss, the model bit back. Instagram/@rrichnyc

She befriended supermodel Kate Moss and was with her and others one night in a London hotel suite after a Marc Jacobs fashion show.

The two were having fun, taking Polaroids together, and that’s when Blair decided to bite Moss’s finger, causing the model to laugh.

“And because she laughed, I did it again,” he writes. “The second time, she didn’t laugh and exclaimed, ‘That really hurt!’ The Calvin Klein model then punched Blair in the back and grabbed the actress’s thumb “and she hit him.”

Blair writes about her biting adventures in her book “Mean Baby.”

“This was the first time I had an idea of ​​how much it could hurt people when it bit them,” Blair confessed. “Immediately, I was transformed into an embarrassed kindergarten kid. ‘Oh my God,’ I whispered, ‘I’m so sorry.’”

Blair blames her vampiric behavior on her shyness. If she feels overwhelmed in public, she writes, “my system becomes overwhelmed and instantly short-circuits… In my life, social interactions have been cumbersome.”

ads