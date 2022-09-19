Selma Blair opens up about death threats sent to Drew Barrymore on her behalf

Long ago, an anonymous sent letters with death threats addressed to Drew Barrymore under the name of Selma Blair on the sender. Both actresses met and spoke openly about the episodewhose authorship is attributed to a third party who would have proposed to destroy the relationship between the two.

Blair wrote about what happened and other relevant events in her life in her new memoir, Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up. And now, invited to the talk show hosted by Barrymore, she referred to this fact, which caused her anguish in the past.

It would all have started when a private investigator informed Blair that someone was sending “poisoned” letters to her colleague pretending to be her. “A detective told me: ‘we know it’s not you, but someone wrote letters to Drew Barrymore, poisoned, letters signed by Selma Blair'”.

In his book, The artist says that she was the fiancee of her late father, Elliot Beitner, who, at least according to her statements, would have been the author of the letters and who would have been persecuting her for years, making her lose several jobs and spreading rumors about her person .

“In the end, to sum it up, I discovered that it was someone involved with my father,” he said, noting that this also influenced the father-daughter relationship.

Fortunately, Barrymore did not become aware of the letters. The actress and host first learned about it when she read Blair’s memoir. “I got your book and then I said, ‘I have to talk to her. I want to heal this moment,’” she recounted. “I did not see it real nor would I ever doubt you” , he clarified. In fact, both interpreters have confessed to being mutual admirers of each other. Also, Blair believes that her father’s girlfriend went after Barrymore mainly because Blair was her fan.

the star of legally blonde He also told how his relationship with his father was. “I was very close to my mother, instead, my dad and I tried to be friends, but we never got along,” she said.

Early in her career, Blair landed a small part in a movie and called her father to share the exciting news. Shortly afterward, she recounted that the film’s producers told her they were receiving letters from someone who “claimed to be an agent” and falsely claimed that she Blair “was a heroin addict.”

“It was a defamatory letter about me and I was fired before filming. They were nice to me, but they explained to me: ‘We just don’t know what’s going on, we don’t believe it, but…’ ”, she recounted. And he continued: “I didn’t know where the letters came from and I thought it was someone who didn’t like me in high school.” . Over time, Blair discovered who was behind the messages to third parties that harmed her.

In May, Selma Blair presented her book, in which she recounts hard moments in her life and her experience with alcoholism and the sexual abuse she suffered as a teenager. “These are memories about what growth is,” the 50-year-old actress expressed then.

“I started drinking wine when I was 7 years old. I started with small sips every time I had some anxiety”, confessed who approached the drink to get away from a reality that became untenable for him due to the episodes of sexual abuse that he experienced in his adolescence and that he recounted in an interview with People magazine . “I don’t know if the two of them raped me, but one of them definitely did,” he tells of two aggressors in the book.

“ I’m fine now, I can’t believe all the things that happened to me, but I’m in a good place, and I wrote this book for my son [Arthur Saint, fruto de su relación con el diseñador Jason Bleick] and for all the people who are looking for a hole to hide in until the pain passes ”, He stated months ago.

A few days ago, the protagonist of The sweetest thingwho in 2018 announced that he suffers from multiple sclerosis, surprised by announcing that he will participate in Dancing with the Starsone of the most important television competitions in the United States.

In this new truce, the actress says she feels encouraged by the support she receives from people: “I am very excited. I can’t believe she’s ready to do this,” she said on the show.