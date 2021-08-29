Selma Blair talks about her illness in a new documentary

Selma Blair is an American actress, one of those to whom a small cult is dedicated. From its beginnings, in the famous sapphic kiss in “Cruel Intentions”, to “The revenge of the blondes” with Reese Witherspoon and then “The sweetest thing …” with Cameron Diaz, a large group of fans has been created, up to to the definitive consecration with the role of Elizabeth Sherman in “Hellboy”. Her career went smoothly, until in 2018 the actress announced that she had multiple sclerosis with an Instagram post.

On her profile, Selma Blair wrote a long rant: “I have multiple sclerosis, but thank God I have a job, a wonderful job,” she said. “I’m disabled, sometimes I lose my balance, I drop things, I lose my memory. It’s like my body has lost its GPS, ”he joked in his post,“ but I try to fight, to stay on my feet and not to lose myself, even if I don’t know what the future holds. I find the necessary strength thanks to the people I am close to, like the brilliant Allisa Swanson, my costume designer. He always offers me a smile and a shoulder to cry on ”. The actress revealed that she has been suffering from symptoms related to the disease for over 15 years, but that only in 2018, after an accurate diagnosis, was a definitive answer arrived and she discovered that she actually has multiple sclerosis. “Now I am happy to know the evil I have to fight and I am happy to be able to share all my discomfort with you. You are my family, the Instagram family ”.

Since announcing her medical condition to the world, Blair has been working on a documentary, titled “Introducing, Selma Blair,” which describes her daily battle with this condition. The documentary is directed by Rachel Fleit, making her debut as a documentary maker. Fleit’s debut tells the daily life of Selma Blair as she seeks adequate therapy, struggles to live with the symptoms and tries a new treatment that forces her to hospitalization. The trailer describes the ups and downs of the life of the actress who must both make peace with the diagnosis of a chronic disease, raise a child, and continue to work as an actress. All this having to fight against symptoms that make it very difficult for her to use her body as a working tool. Blair suffers from both walking and movement control problems. The documentary has a raw and realistic tone, showing the audience what it is like to live with multiple sclerosis and how that doesn’t mean someone’s life is over.

The actress was followed for a year by Fleit’s cameras, who then edited the footage. The work premiered at SXSW 2021, and was so acclaimed that it won the Special Jury Prize for Outstanding Storytelling in the Documentary Feature competition.

“I am convinced that I have something to share. I hope my little life gives someone, who needs it, some hope, or a laugh or greater awareness. I hope the film shows that multiple sclerosis comes in many forms. That people’s strengths and weaknesses are different. All the emotions in life also make healing different, ”Blair said in an interview with Vanity Fair. The documentary, which is a journey of personal acceptance and resilience, will be released in theaters on Friday 15 October and will subsequently air on Discovery + on 21 October. Blair has already warned her fans and social media commentators: “Don’t ask me how it ends.”

