Selma Blair’s strong revelation about her late dad’s girlfriend

“Doctors discontinued Trexan and I was normal,” he wrote. “My anger faded. What I didn’t know at the time was that my dad had witnessed this entire episode. He had come to visit me and stood quietly in the hallway watching the scene unfold. Later, I would use that episode in my against”.

out of rehab, Blair started working on the film Arresting Gena (1998). “That’s when the letters started coming in. 20 letters a day were coming via FedEx to the production office, all from a mysterious sender. They contained false information about me and my ‘violence and addiction,'” he wrote. selma.

Selma Blair is calmer in recent years.

(BG005/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)



the star of Cruel Intentions he explained in his text that the letters continued for the next 18 months, during which “I got fired from every job I ever got.” She was then contacted by a detective hired by the talent agency. UTA what did he say to Blair that he had been hired to protect drew Barrymore.

Supposedly the actress was writing him death threats. After spending weeks following selma, the detective realized that she was not the culprit and said that he had information about the origin of the letters. “She told me they were shipped from my dad’s office building in Detroit,” he said. Blair.

Selma Blair was able to fix everything after finding out who the attack was coming from.

(Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)



selma he explained that he “gave me a sender description that just so happened to match my dad’s girlfriend at the time.” The detective suggested that he set her up to find the author of the “poisonous” correspondence. He had just gotten a screen test for a movie called Father’s Day.