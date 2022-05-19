Entertainment

Selma Blair’s strong revelation about her late dad’s girlfriend

Photo of James James11 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read

“Doctors discontinued Trexan and I was normal,” he wrote. “My anger faded. What I didn’t know at the time was that my dad had witnessed this entire episode. He had come to visit me and stood quietly in the hallway watching the scene unfold. Later, I would use that episode in my against”.

out of rehab, Blair started working on the film Arresting Gena (1998). “That’s when the letters started coming in. 20 letters a day were coming via FedEx to the production office, all from a mysterious sender. They contained false information about me and my ‘violence and addiction,'” he wrote. selma.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 04, 2022
Selma Blair is calmer in recent years.

the star of Cruel Intentions he explained in his text that the letters continued for the next 18 months, during which “I got fired from every job I ever got.” She was then contacted by a detective hired by the talent agency. UTA what did he say to Blair that he had been hired to protect drew Barrymore.

Supposedly the actress was writing him death threats. After spending weeks following selma, the detective realized that she was not the culprit and said that he had information about the origin of the letters. “She told me they were shipped from my dad’s office building in Detroit,” he said. Blair.

The Hollywood Reporter 2021 Power 100 Women in Entertainment presented by Lifetime - Inside
Selma Blair was able to fix everything after finding out who the attack was coming from.

selma he explained that he “gave me a sender description that just so happened to match my dad’s girlfriend at the time.” The detective suggested that he set her up to find the author of the “poisonous” correspondence. He had just gotten a screen test for a movie called Father’s Day.

Source link

Photo of James James11 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read

Related Articles

Pablo Lyle went to work in a cafeteria and did not comply with house arrest

10 mins ago

Kate del Castillo causes a stir for her appearance during a presentation in New York: “I didn’t recognize her”

20 mins ago

Hollywood loses its stars

22 mins ago

Val Kilmer returned to his iconic role in “Top Gun: Maverick” after recovering his voice thanks to artificial intelligence

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button