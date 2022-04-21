Semergen launches a campaign for a more decisive Primary

Jose Polo Garcia, president of Semergen.

The Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians (Semergen) has launched the campaign “NOW! or NEVER. For a more decisive Primary, better organized and valued” in the framework of Primary Care Day. An initiative that denounces the unsustainable situation that the first level of care has been experiencing for a long time and that has worsened even more with the Covid pandemic. The actor Antonio Resines has wanted to join the initiative, through a video in which he shows his support for the scientific society.

“Saturation, deterioration, inequality, lack of resources, bureaucracy… are words that describe the day-to-day life of the professionals who work in the AP”, affirms José Polo, president of Semergen. This scientific society has been denouncing for a long time, given the passivity of the Administration, this precarious situation. “Many times we have expressed our tiredness due to the growing saturation of consultations, due to the deterioration of our working conditions. These are all reasons that justify that we cannot wait any longer, that the moment is now as we say in this campaign”, he stresses.

The professionals are the protagonists of the initiative, through the dissemination on social networks of different videos in which they explain areas for improvement and possible solutions, essential for this situation to change. The objective is to remember the value of the role of the PC as a gateway to the SNS. Through this campaign, the dean society of Family Medicine in Spain intends to carry out a wake-up call to health decision makers and the general population on the importance of ensuring better performance of the first care level of Spanish health.

Document for the reconstruction of the SNS

Semergen already presented months ago the ‘Document for the reconstruction of the SNS: proposals for a new AP model’ in which these actions are proposed and the need to reach a great social consensus, a state pact and identify the amount of investment and resources to be devoted to health. “We have a large public health system built, but seriously injured, so it is time to promote the reconstruction of our system”, assured the president of Semergen.

This document, which has already been presented to the Ministry of Health, has included experts of all political sensitivities who speak about the need for comprehensive management for healthcare. “A document that should be taken into account by health administrations in order to build a new model, prepared to take on the challenges presented by present and future care needs,” adds Dr. Polo.

This society has been denouncing for years the need to increase the resolution capacity of the PC, since it is known that it is cost-effective, “but for this it is necessary to equip the health center and provide the family doctor with the possibility of access to diagnostic tests that today does not have”, affirms the president. That the investment in AP supposes the 25 percent of the budget in health is another claim. “What the countries around us spend on health with respect to their GDP is 2/3 points above our investment. We are at 6.5 percent of GDP and the others are at 8/9. of all that money only 14 percent arrive”, ensures.

Staffing Analysis

The president of Semergen also sees the need to launch a staffing analysis. “In Spain, there is no registry of health professions correctly carried out“, it states. In addition, he has added that, “we must also take into account that 30 percent of the professionals that we train via MIR go abroad in search of better conditions. Between 8,000 and 10,000 family doctors are needed. In percentage it is a 40 percent a few years from now in most of the autonomous communities due to the retirement of professionals, and even in some regions it is higher”.

All these reasons justify the moment is now! “Primary Care cannot wait any longer,” says Polo. “A Primary that should be first and foremost shows signs to the contrary. After the worst of the pandemic, action must be taken. That is why we believe that now is the time to launch this initiative, bearing in mind that We have already exhausted other channels and we need to reach the population and professionals to join this demand”, he asserted.

Semergen considers that it is prepared to face the challenge if two premises are met: one real budget commitment and a clear plan of actionconcrete and effective. Without a real political commitment, the first level considers that it cannot face this challenge or those that it already has by its very nature, since it considers that PA improvements should not be dedicated to increasing payrolls, but to training, increasing training and human Resources.

Primary, First and Primordial

The campaign NOW! o NEVER is part of “Primary, First and Primordial”, a long-term initiative through which Semergen will develop different actions to promote the value of PC, addressing areas such as training, profession, research and health care. To do this, it will use different resources and messages to reach the different target audiences: authorities, population and the professionals themselves.

The campaign NOW! o It will NEVER be disseminated through the different social channels of SEMERGEN and all the resources will be hosted on a monographic landing page within the company’s website